Karachi Weather update: PMD forecast hot and humid weather across Sindh

KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather across Sindh during the next couple of days.

According to the current weather situation, weak moist air currents originating from the Bay of Bengal are entering the upper regions of Pakistan. Additionally, there is a mild westerly wave present in the northern areas of the country.

Due to the influence of these weather systems, the majority of districts in the province, including the port city, can expect primarily hot and humid conditions over the next few days.

In Karachi, the highest temperature is projected to be around 30-32 degrees Celsius on Sunday and 31-33 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Meanwhile, over the past 24 hours, most areas in Sindh experienced hot and humid weather. Among these, Dadu was the hottest location in the province, with temperatures reaching as high as 41 degrees Celsius. In Karachi, the maximum temperature recorded was 33 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity in the morning was measured at 74 percent.

