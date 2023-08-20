Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Karachi Weather update: PMD forecast hot and humid weather across Sindh

Karachi Weather update: PMD forecast hot and humid weather across Sindh

Articles
Advertisement
Karachi Weather update: PMD forecast hot and humid weather across Sindh
Advertisement

KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather across Sindh during the next couple of days.

According to the current weather situation, weak moist air currents originating from the Bay of Bengal are entering the upper regions of Pakistan. Additionally, there is a mild westerly wave present in the northern areas of the country.

Due to the influence of these weather systems, the majority of districts in the province, including the port city, can expect primarily hot and humid conditions over the next few days.

In Karachi, the highest temperature is projected to be around 30-32 degrees Celsius on Sunday and 31-33 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Meanwhile, over the past 24 hours, most areas in Sindh experienced hot and humid weather. Among these, Dadu was the hottest location in the province, with temperatures reaching as high as 41 degrees Celsius. In Karachi, the maximum temperature recorded was 33 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

The relative humidity in the morning was measured at 74 percent.

Also Read

Gold Rates in Pakistan Increases by Rs. 5,000 Per Tola in One Week
Gold Rates in Pakistan Increases by Rs. 5,000 Per Tola in One Week

The Gold rates in Pakistan appreciate for the fifth consecutive day during...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Weather News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story