Karachi Weather Update – Will Karachi witness heavy rain today?

Temperature Outlook for Karachi
Regarding the temperatures, we can expect the mercury to stay within the range of at least 27 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius. A consistent breeze from the southwest is predicted to flow at a speed of 26 kilometers per hour. This will add to a warm and slightly humid atmosphere, as the humidity levels are expected to go beyond 71 percent.
UV Index and Cloud Cover
The forecast indicates that the Max Ultraviolet (UV) Index will reach 3, indicating that UV levels will be at a moderate level. The sky is expected to be mostly covered by clouds, accounting for about 83 percent of the sky. This cloud cover will limit visibility, allowing you to see only around 2.0 kilometers ahead.
Air Quality Concerns in Karachi
The air quality in Karachi has worsened, with a recorded level of 112 on Tuesday. This could be especially problematic for people who are more sensitive, as they might start feeling health issues right away. These problems could include trouble with breathing and irritation in the throat, especially if the exposure continues for a long time.
It’s important to stay updated about how the weather is changing in Karachi and to be careful to protect yourself. Your well-being is a priority, so taking necessary steps to stay safe is crucial.