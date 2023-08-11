Karachi Weather Update – Will Karachi witness heavy rain today?

Temperature Outlook for Karachi

Regarding the temperatures, we can expect the mercury to stay within the range of at least 27 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius. A consistent breeze from the southwest is predicted to flow at a speed of 26 kilometers per hour. This will add to a warm and slightly humid atmosphere, as the humidity levels are expected to go beyond 71 percent.

UV Index and Cloud Cover

The forecast indicates that the Max Ultraviolet (UV) Index will reach 3, indicating that UV levels will be at a moderate level. The sky is expected to be mostly covered by clouds, accounting for about 83 percent of the sky. This cloud cover will limit visibility, allowing you to see only around 2.0 kilometers ahead.

Air Quality Concerns in Karachi