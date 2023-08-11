Karachi Weather Update – Will Karachi witness heavy rain today?

Karachi Weather Update – Will Karachi witness heavy rain today?

Articles
Advertisement
Karachi Weather Update – Will Karachi witness heavy rain today?
Advertisement

Karachi Weather Update – Karachi, the vibrant economic center of Pakistan, is getting ready for a day of overcast and pleasantly windy conditions, with a chance of scattered rain showers expected later in the afternoon.

According to the most recent update from the Pakistan Meteorological Department regarding Karachi’s weather on August 11, it seems likely that the city might encounter strong breezes and occasional light rain, particularly in the vicinity of its coastal areas. As per predictions from sources like AccuWeather and other weather services, Friday could bring about gentle rainfall amounting to approximately 1mm.

Temperature Outlook for Karachi

Advertisement

Regarding the temperatures, we can expect the mercury to stay within the range of at least 27 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius. A consistent breeze from the southwest is predicted to flow at a speed of 26 kilometers per hour. This will add to a warm and slightly humid atmosphere, as the humidity levels are expected to go beyond 71 percent.

UV Index and Cloud Cover

The forecast indicates that the Max Ultraviolet (UV) Index will reach 3, indicating that UV levels will be at a moderate level. The sky is expected to be mostly covered by clouds, accounting for about 83 percent of the sky. This cloud cover will limit visibility, allowing you to see only around 2.0 kilometers ahead.

Air Quality Concerns in Karachi

The air quality in Karachi has worsened, with a recorded level of 112 on Tuesday. This could be especially problematic for people who are more sensitive, as they might start feeling health issues right away. These problems could include trouble with breathing and irritation in the throat, especially if the exposure continues for a long time.

Advertisement

It’s important to stay updated about how the weather is changing in Karachi and to be careful to protect yourself. Your well-being is a priority, so taking necessary steps to stay safe is crucial.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Weather News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story