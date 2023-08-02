Lahore weather update: Met Office forecast slight chance of rain

LAHORE – Lahore experienced overcast weather conditions on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature in the provincial capital anticipated to reach 36 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest advisory from the Met Office, there is a small possibility of rain in the city, while the residents can expect the air to have a significant level of humidity.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted the possible intrusion of monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea into the northern regions of Pakistan, accompanied by the potential entry of a westerly wave on August 3rd.

Under the new weather system, rain, and wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Lahore, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera, and parts of Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.

It mentioned that rain/wind-thundershower is expected in Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar from 04th (evening/night) to 7th August with occasional gaps.

The Met Office issued a warning about potential urban flooding in Lahore, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Gujranwala, between August 4th and 7th. They also mentioned the risk of landslides in vulnerable areas of Murree during this period. Additionally, they advised people to be cautious during wind-thunderstorms, as loose structures could be affected. It's recommended that individuals seek shelter in safe locations during wind-storms, lightning, and heavy rainfall.

