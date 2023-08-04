Lahore weather update: Rains forecast during next couple of days

Lahore weather update: On Friday, certain areas of the province, including Lahore, experienced humid conditions. This led to people sweating excessively all day long.

Sargodha remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 41 degree Celsius.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded 38C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 53 percent.

Over the next couple of days, Lahore's maximum temperature is predicted to range between 33°C and 37°C. Recent 24-hour rainfall measurements show significant precipitation in various areas: Chakwal received 51mm, Mandi Bahawaldin 31mm, Sialkot 21mm, Murree 09mm, Gujrat 07mm, Mangala 03mm, and Jhelum 01mm. The current weather setup involves moist air flowing from the Arabian Sea into northern Pakistan. Additionally, a westerly wave is affecting the western and upper regions of the country. As a result of these atmospheric conditions, most districts in the province will experience warm and humid weather on Friday night. However, there's a likelihood of rain, accompanied by winds and possibly thunderstorms, in areas including Rawalpindi, Attock, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Kasur, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Murree, and Galliyat during this period. Moving into Saturday, the majority of the province will continue to have hot and humid conditions. Yet, there's a chance of more rain, wind, and thunderstorms with potentially heavy rainfall in isolated locations such as Rawalpindi, Attock, Mianwali, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Murree, and Galliyat.