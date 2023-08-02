More rains predicted in KP, Azad Kashmir this week

Hilly areas are at particular risk of landslides and floods.

PDMA instructs district administration to take precautionary measures.

Fear of urban flooding in low-lying areas.

A fresh spell of rains is likely to begin in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir regions from August 2nd to 7th.

In the upcoming rain spell, Swat, Kohistan, Buner, Orakzai, Chitral, Mansehra, Shangla, Dir, Abbottabad, Khyber, Swabi, and Peshawar are expected to receive downpours and increase in rivers and canal water flow.

The Met Office has issued a warning, instructing district administration to take precautionary measures in view of heavy rains and winds.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has expressed fear of landslides in the upper districts of KP along with urban flooding in low-lying areas.

The district administration has been urged to ensure the availability of small and heavy machinery, stating that heavy rains may lead to challenging weather conditions in the region.

The local administration has advised both tourists and locals to exercise caution while traveling.

Due to a landslide at Kohala Road, traffic between Muzaffarabad and Rawalpindi, Islamabad has been suspended, subsequently causing difficulties for passengers.