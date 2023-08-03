Pakistan Weather Update – August 3, 2023

Pakistan Weather Update – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has released a weather prediction for August 3, 2023, stating that the majority of the country will encounter sweltering and muggy conditions.

On this day, certain areas are expected to experience thunderstorms, rain, and windy conditions, while other regions will likely remain dry.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) attributes this weather pattern to moist air currents originating from the Arabian Sea, which are affecting the northern parts of Pakistan. Additionally, a westerly wave is impacting the western and upper regions of the country, further contributing to the rainfall and thunderstorm activity in different areas.

As of August 3, 2023, the regions expected to witness rain, wind, and thundershowers include Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Potohar region, northeast Punjab, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In the last 24 hours leading up to this date, the majority of Pakistan encountered hot and dry weather. Nevertheless, some areas experienced scattered rainfall, such as northeast and upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Khuzdar.

The recorded rainfall in different regions during this period is as follows:

Punjab: Gujranwala 21 mm, Murree 15 mm, Sialkot (city) 04 mm, Lahore (City) 01 mm

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 21 mm, Kalam 01 mm

Kashmir: Kotli 10 mm, Rawalakot 02 mm

Balochistan: Khuzdar 03 mm

Additionally, on August 2, 2023, Dalbandin and Nokkundi reported the highest maximum temperatures of 46°C.

People living in areas anticipating thundershowers and rain-wind are recommended to take appropriate measures. When driving, motorists should be careful due to potentially slippery roads caused by the rain. Moreover, farmers in the affected regions can make use of this weather situation to irrigate their crops.

It is recommended to stay updated with the latest weather advisories and follow any safety instructions issued by local authorities to ensure everyone’s safety during this weather event.