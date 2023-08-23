Watch: Umrah pilgrims pray amid heavy rains in Mecca

Dubai: Saudi Arabia experienced a bout of strong easterly winds and severe lightning storms, causing widespread damage across the country.

The cities of Mecca and Jeddah, along with other areas, experienced severe weather. A video shared on social media demonstrated how strong the wind was. It was so powerful that it lifted heavy plastic barriers. The same strong gusts also posed a danger to the Umrah pilgrims at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

الحرم المكي الآن مباشر 😳

متداول pic.twitter.com/i81IHNLKpU — شبكة الريح للطقس (@al_alree7) August 22, 2023

Advertisement

Adding to the severity, videos documenting the collapse of power poles due to the wind and torrential rain on Asfan Road, northeast of Jeddah, have gone viral on various social media platforms. Several clips display electricity poles leaning precariously over roads, painting a picture of the unstable weather situation.

Earlier reports also showed that Jeddah was covered in a dusty storm, with thick clouds of dust in the sky. Despite the challenging situation, there was a beautiful moment amid the chaos.

When the Grand Mosque of Mecca experienced heavy rain and strong winds, people on an Umrah pilgrimage continued praying. This created a spiritual scene as they prayed while rain showered down on them.

On Tuesday morning, the Saudi Arabia National Meteorological Centre issued a warning about the upcoming weather for the next 24 hours. They expect thunderstorms with strong winds in areas like Medina, Mecca, Asir, Jazan, and Al Baha.