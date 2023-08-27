Weather update Karachi: PMD Predict partly cloudy weather for today

KARACHI: The weather forecast for the port city indicates that there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. There might be light rain at times within the next day, as predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Sunday report.

The big city will experience a low temperature of 26.5°C, and it might get as hot as 32°C, according to the PMD’s forecast.

The Met Office reported that the humidity in the city is currently at 66%, and there are gentle winds blowing from the southwest at a speed of 14 kilometers per hour.

The PMD’s forecast for Sunday and Monday predicts that most areas in the province will be hot and humid, except for some coastal areas where light rain or drizzle is possible.

In Karachi, the temperature on Monday will vary between 30°C and 32°C.

Advertisement

The PMD also mentioned that there’s a weather system coming from the west affecting the northern parts of the country. This is bringing monsoon winds from the Arabian Sea into the upper regions.

According to the PMD, there will be rain accompanied by wind and thundershowers in various areas like the Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir on Sunday and Monday. The rest of the country will experience hot and humid weather.