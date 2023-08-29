Weather Update Karachi: Predicted hot, and humid weather

Weather Update Karachi – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted hot, and humid weather in the districts of country’s southeastern region including the provincial capital Karachi during the next 24 hours.

The weather agency, Met Office, has stated that Sindh region, including the port city, is unlikely to have any more rain. The city of Karachi will remain rain-free. On Tuesday, the temperature rose to 32°C around noon but is predicted to go down to around 29 to 30°C in the evening.

The air quality in Karachi on Tuesday was measured at 92, which is considered not very healthy. According to AccuWeather, the air pollution levels were high, especially bad for people who are sensitive to such conditions. If you’re having trouble breathing or your throat feels irritated, experts recommend staying indoors more.

Right now, a type of air called continental air is affecting most parts of the country. The weather across most flat areas will be hot and humid. However, there might be some scattered rain, wind, or even thunder in certain areas like northeastern Punjab, Kashmir, and nearby places.