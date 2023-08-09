Weather Update Karachi: Thunderstorms and Rain Forecast for Karachi

Weather Update Karachi – Today’s weather forecast predicts thunderstorms and rain along the coastal regions of Sindh, bringing much-needed relief from the sweltering heat.

The latest update from the Meteorological Department suggests a high likelihood of rain in specific parts of Punjab, southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir throughout the day.

Yesterday, Karachi enjoyed scattered showers that brought a momentary respite to its residents. The city experienced delightful weather, largely attributed to the invigorating gusts of wind.

In contrast, Rawalpindi and various areas of Islamabad were greeted with continuous rainfall, creating a rejuvenating atmosphere throughout the cities.

The northern regions were not spared from the rainy conditions either. Babusar Top and Gurdwara Nauh witnessed heavy rainfall, while Diamer and Gurdwara Nauh struggled with flood-like situations, underscoring the importance of effective water management strategies.