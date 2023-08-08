Weather update Lahore – 8 August 2023

LAHORE – The coming days are expected to bring warm and humid conditions to many areas of the province, including the provincial capital Lahore.

Lahore Rain Update

As the residents of the second most populous city endure the rising temperatures, the Met Office has forecasted rain and thundershowers in several areas including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Murree, and the Galliyat region.

Lahore Temperature

The maximum temperature was recorded at 35C, while the mercury can go by upto 37C. Relative humidity was recorded at 70 percent.

The Max UV Index is expected to be 8, which is relatively high, and winds blew at 7-12 km/h.

The Cloud Cover is said to be more than 75 percent with visibility to be around 5 km.

Lahore Air Quality Index

The air quality in Lahore, once renowned as the city of gardens, has declined to a level of 204, indicating that the health of sensitive individuals might be immediately affected. It’s advisable for these vulnerable groups to avoid outdoor activities.

Certain people may face challenges related to breathing and discomfort in their throats. It’s a good idea for them to remain indoors and consider rescheduling any outdoor plans.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier forecasted rain and thundershowers for regions like upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

The meteorological experts mentioned that a weather phenomenon known as the Somali jet (LLJ) is on its way towards Sindh and the coastal area of Balochistan. There are also moist currents originating from the Arabian Sea that are spreading into northeastern Punjab and Kashmir. Additionally, a shallow westerly wave is currently affecting the upper regions of the country.