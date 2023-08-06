Weather update: Will Karachi witness heavy rain today?

KARACHI: People in Karachi experienced a delightful Sunday morning as the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that the next 24 hours would bring a combination of partly cloudy skies and high humidity.

The Met Office has indicated that there’s a possibility of light rain and drizzle in the coastal city today. They expect the lowest temperature to be around 26.94°C, while the highest could reach 33°C.

Currently, the humidity in Karachi’s atmosphere is at 80%, while the winds are blowing at a speed of 25kmph, the PMD said.

The Met Office predicted on Saturday that today (Sunday), the country would experience a mix of light to heavy rain showers, along with gusty winds and thunderstorms in many areas. They anticipated that Sunday would bring hot and humid conditions to most parts of the country.

However, they mentioned that rain accompanied by thunderstorms could affect areas such as Kashmir, Islamabad, the Potohar region, northeastern and eastern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the forecast timeframe.

Earlier, the PMD had warned that heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore, from August 4 to 7 and could trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, GB and KP’s hilly areas during the wet spell.

The weather department has given a warning to tourists and travelers to be extra careful during the rainy period. They’ve mentioned that strong winds accompanied by thunderstorms could potentially cause harm to things like loose structures such as electric poles and solar panels, according to the PMD’s advisory.

