Will Karachi witness heavy rain today?

Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted hot and humid weather in most districts of central and upper Sindh including in the provincial capital Karachi.

As the country’s financial capital faces humid weather, coastal areas and some other parts of the region can get rain but chances are very little to low, in next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 31 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach 33 degrees Celsius. The wind blowing from the southwest is expected to have a speed of 34km/h.

The air quality in Karachi was measured at 59 today, which AccuWeather states is not good for people who are more sensitive to pollution. If you’re having trouble breathing or your throat feels irritated, it’s a good idea to spend less time outside. Advertisement Weather-wise, moist air from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal is moving into different parts of the country. There’s also a strong westward-moving weather system entering the upper regions. Additionally, there are damp currents coming from the Bay of Bengal affecting the central and upper areas. The weather experts at the Met Office predict that from August 23 (starting tomorrow) until August 27, many areas in Pakistan will experience more monsoon rains. During this time, there might be occasional breaks in the rain as well. They’re saying that between August 23 and August 26, the rain could get heavy enough to potentially flood some low-lying parts of cities like Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Lahore. In areas like Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and the hilly parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, these rains might also lead to landslides. The forecast suggests that from August 23 to August 27, you can expect rain, possibly with strong winds and showers, in places like Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and several other cities and regions in Pakistan.