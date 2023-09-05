Heavy rainfall lashes Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, and nearby areas experienced heavy rainfall and strong winds in the night between Monday and Tuesday.

In Islamabad’s Sector G-14, G-15, and F-15, the downpour was accompanied by wind speeds of 120 kilometers per hour, while Bani Galla recorded winds at 110km, and the city center experienced winds at 100km per hour.

This intense rainfall caused power disruptions, affecting 177 feeders operated by the Islamabad Electric Supply Company.

Falling trees, sign boards, electric wires, poles, and transformers contributed to these outages.

Efforts are underway to clear faults and restore power after this severe weather event, according to a spokesperson for the power company.

Attock and its surroundings also experienced hailstorms in addition to the heavy rainfall.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department had previously forecasted rainfall in the Potohar region and other areas.

Furthermore, they predicted more rainfall for Islamabad, the Potohar region, Northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday.