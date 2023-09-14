Heavy rains predicted in Punjab from Sept 15-20: PDMA

The Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a warning about the possibility of severe weather conditions from September 15 to 20.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, this period may bring strong winds and stormy rains, particularly affecting various regions.

The upper areas of Punjab are expected to experience heavy rainfall during this time frame, posing potential risks. Furthermore, from September 16 to 18, South Punjab districts could be hit by rains, warranting caution.

Between September 17 and 19, there’s a heightened risk of rapid water flow in rivers and canals across various Punjab districts. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the PDMA has alerted the administrations of all districts to prepare for potential emergencies.

The district administrations have assured their readiness to address these weather challenges, emphasizing their commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of the people.

Advertisement

Director-General of the PDMA Imran Qureshi also stressed the importance of mutual cooperation to minimize the damage caused by natural calamities, stating that cooperation with civic bodies is crucial in such situations.

To ensure safety during this period, citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and bathing in rivers.

Qureshi urges children to be kept away from electric wires and poles to prevent accidents.

In case of emergencies, a helpline with the number 1129 has been provided by the PDMA for immediate assistance.

These precautions and actions underscore the commitment to protecting lives and property in the face of potential adverse weather conditions.