Karachi Residents Need to be Prepared for Heat Strokes and Dehydration

Karachi residents should prepare themselves as the Meteorological Department has predicted a partial heatwave in the city expected on Monday and Tuesday.

According to Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz, temperatures will rise above 36°C during the next two days due to low air pressure in the Bay of Bengal impacting sea breezes. However, it’s important to note that this does not constitute a full-fledged heatwave.

While the high temperatures are projected to ease after Tuesday, it is advisable for citizens to take precautions and minimize exposure to the heat during the peak afternoon hours when venturing outdoors. Staying well-hydrated, wearing loose-fitting, light-colored cotton attire, and limiting strenuous activities are recommended.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning that rural areas in Sindh, including Tharparkar, Umarkot, and Badin, may witness light rainfall on September 17 as the low-pressure system moves towards Rajasthan in India.

As the risks of heat strokes and dehydration increase, authorities have been placed on high alert to address any heat-related medical emergencies in the coming days. Stay safe and stay cool, Karachi!

