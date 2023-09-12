Karachi Weather Update: No rain expected, hot weather to continue

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather forecast that spells out hot and humid conditions across most parts of the country. Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan, is no exception to this weather pattern.

In the recent Karachi Rain Update, the PMD predicts no immediate relief from the scorching heat as no rain is expected in the port city. On Tuesday, the temperature in Karachi peaked at 30°C during noon, with a slight relief expected in the evening.

Humidity levels hovered around 61 percent, and brisk winds blew at 28 km/h, providing a semblance of relief from the heat. The maximum UV index recorded was 4, which is considered moderate, and visibility remained around 5 km.

In terms of air quality, Karachi scored a 35, indicating fair conditions. This level is generally acceptable for most individuals, although sensitive groups might experience minor to moderate symptoms with long-term exposure.

The synoptic situation indicates that continental air is dominating most parts of Pakistan, resulting in the prevailing hot and humid weather.

However, there is a glimmer of hope, as isolated rain-thunderstorm activity is anticipated in Northeast Punjab, Southeast Sindh, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas. This may provide some respite to residents in these regions.