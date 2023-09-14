Karachi weather updates – 14 September 2023

Karachi residents can expect warm weather with temperatures ranging from 31 to 33 degrees Celsius on Thursday, as forecasted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The humidity levels are anticipated to hover between 50 and 60 per cent, making it a hot and muggy day in the city.

🟢MONSOON REVIVIAL AS STRONG LOW PRESSURE HEADING TOWARDS SINDH: ◼️ As We are Continuously mentioning in Many of our previous Updates for past Many Weeks. Monsoon is once again Reviving across the Sub Continent to due MJO Wave and +IOD. A Strong Low Pressure System have Formed… pic.twitter.com/ZaKGXP6gHx — Weather Updates PK (@WeatherWupk) September 13, 2023

Similar conditions of hot and humid weather are projected for most plain areas across the country. However, there is a glimmer of relief for some regions, such as the Potohar region, northeast Punjab, Kashmir, and nearby hilly areas.

These areas might experience sporadic episodes of rain, winds, or thundershowers, offering a respite from the sweltering heat.

It’s advisable for residents to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions to stay cool in these warm and humid conditions.

