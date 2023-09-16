Advertisement
Karachi weather updates – 16 September 2023

As we step into the third week of September, Pakistan is still grappling with hot and humid weather. The scorching sun continues to bear down on most parts of the country, especially in Karachi, the provincial capital of Sindh.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted sultry weather in many districts, with temperatures soaring to 33°C at noon. The humidity level hovers around 85%, making it quite uncomfortable for residents.

The city’s air quality, however, remains relatively fair, with a recorded index of 39, although sensitive individuals may still experience minor symptoms due to prolonged exposure.

In some relief for Karachi, the PMD anticipates isolated rain-thunderstorm activity in various areas, offering a temporary respite from the heat.

There are even chances of showers in the city, promising a welcome break from the relentless heatwave.

The weather pattern in Pakistan is influenced by moderate monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal and a westerly wave entering the upper parts of the country.

Rain, wind, and thundershowers are expected in several regions, including South Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad, with the possibility of isolated heavy falls in certain areas.

While the hot and humid conditions persist, Pakistan awaits the refreshing embrace of rain, offering respite to its residents from the lingering heat of September.

 

