Karachi weather updates – 17 September 2023

The meteorological department predicts a temperature range of 27.5°C to 35°C. Karachi, the bustling metropolis on the shores of the Arabian Sea, is in for a potential break from the relentless summer heat.

The Meteorological Department’s latest forecast indicates scattered showers and partial cloud cover for the day.

As per the weather report, Karachi’s sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day, with a chance of light rain and scattered showers. This weather pattern is expected to persist over the next 24 hours, offering a glimmer of relief from the scorching temperatures.

Today’s minimum temperature in Karachi is a relatively comfortable 27.5 degrees Celsius, providing respite from the sweltering heat that has gripped the city.

However, the maximum temperature is projected to hover between 33°C and 35°C, meaning that residents should remain prepared for fluctuating temperatures.

These weather conditions are primarily influenced by southwest and westward winds, blowing at speeds ranging from 18 to 27 kilometres per hour. Additionally, a relative humidity of 75 per cent accompanies these winds, increasing the likelihood of precipitation.

This weather update comes as a ray of hope for Karachiites seeking relief from the relentless heat, with the promise of rain showers and cooler moments.

It is advisable to stay tuned to updates from the Meteorological Department and be prepared for any changes in weather conditions throughout the day. Stay cool and stay informed!

