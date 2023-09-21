Karachi weather updates – 21 September 2023

The Met Office has issued a weather update for Karachi and the southeastern region of Pakistan. According to their report, the prevailing weather in most districts of the country’s southeastern region, including the provincial capital Karachi, is expected to be partly cloudy.

Despite the cloudy conditions, there is a very slight chance of showers in Karachi over the next 12 hours.

The temperature in Karachi today reached a daytime high of 34°C, with a nighttime low expected to drop to 27°C.

Humidity levels in the city were recorded at 62 percent, and the wind was blowing from the southwest and west at a speed of 30 km/hour.

In terms of air quality, Karachi’s air quality index (AQI) was measured at 30, which falls under the “fair” category. This means that the air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals, though sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

It’s advisable for residents to stay updated on further weather developments and take necessary precautions.

