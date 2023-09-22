Advertisement
Edition: English
Karachi weather updates – 22 September 2023

Articles
Karachi weather updates – 22 September 2023
The Karachi Met Office has expected partly sunny and dry weather in the port city for the next 12 hours. Rainfall chances are slim, with Karachi enjoying a reprieve from recent downpours.

As of noon, the temperature in Karachi was a pleasant 32°C, with humidity levels hovering around 66 percent. A little breeze of 23 km/h brought some cooling reprieve from the heat.

The maximum UV index recorded was 5, indicating moderate sun exposure, and visibility was about 6 kilometers.

However, Karachi’s air quality remains an issue, with a reported rating of 62, signifying poor air quality. This increased pollution level is particularly hazardous to vulnerable groups, causing symptoms such as difficulty breathing and throat inflammation. Residents should limit their outside activities.

A fading low-pressure area is projected to move southwestward during the next 24 hours, while a shallow westerly wave is forecast to enter the country’s higher regions.

