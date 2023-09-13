Karachi weather updates for September 13th, 2023

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has recently issued a weather forecast that sheds light on the prevailing weather conditions in Pakistan, with a special emphasis on Karachi. Here’s a concise overview of the current weather situation:

The PMD’s latest weather forecast indicates that a significant portion of Pakistan is set to experience hot and humid weather in the days to come, encompassing a vast geographical area.

For Karachi residents, the outlook remains rain-free in the near future. On Tuesday, the city witnessed temperatures climbing to 30°C during midday, but a gradual drop is expected as the evening approaches.

The humidity level in Karachi is around 61%, accompanied by brisk winds blowing at 28 km/h. The maximum UV index stands at 4, signalling moderate conditions, with visibility estimated at approximately 5 km.

As for air quality, Karachi is currently rated at 35, falling within the ‘fair’ category. This suggests that air quality is generally acceptable for most people. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms if exposed to these conditions for an extended period.

Advertisement

The prevailing synoptic situation across Pakistan is characterized by continental air dominance, leading to the anticipated hot and humid conditions across much of the country.

While Karachi is not expected to see rain, isolated rain-thunderstorm occurrences are possible in Northeast Punjab, Southeast Sindh, Kashmir, and nearby hilly regions.

Also Read Karachi Weather Update: No rain expected, hot weather to continue The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather forecast that spells...