Heatwave alert: Karachi and Hyderabad weather report

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts that Karachi, Hyderabad, and parts of Sindh will experience primarily hot and humid weather for the next two days.

This is due to continental air prevailing over most of Pakistan, along with a westerly wave in the northern regions. As a result, most districts in the province are expected to have hot and humid conditions on Friday evening or night and the following two days.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature is expected to range between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius on both Saturday and Sunday. In Hyderabad, temperatures are likely to remain in the range of 36–38 degrees Celsius over the weekend.

Over the past 24 hours, hot and humid weather has already been experienced across Sindh. The hottest places in the province were Dadu, Nawabshah, Mohenjo-Daro, and Sukkur, where temperatures reached as high as 39 degrees Celsius.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature reached 34 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity in the morning was measured at 74 percent. In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36 degrees Celsius, with a morning relative humidity of 77 percent.

Advertisement

Also Read Islamabad Weather Update Today The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather forecast indicating that...