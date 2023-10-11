Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update for today

Weather update for Karachi, Hyderabad – 11 October 2023
Sindh, Pakistan, is currently experiencing a mix of weather conditions, with both...
Islamabad residents can look forward to a pleasant day today, with a welcome break from the heat. The current weather conditions in the capital city are as follows:
The current temperature in Islamabad is a comfortable 32°C. However, it’s worth noting that the “RealFeel®” temperature is slightly warmer, at 33°C, while the “RealFeel ShadeTM” temperature is 31°C. These values take into account factors like humidity and wind to provide a more accurate sense of how it feels outside.
The wind is blowing from the west-northwest at a gentle 9 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching 19 km/h.
The humidity level is relatively low at 44%, making it a comfortable and dry day. Indoor humidity is at the same level, indicating slightly humid conditions.
The atmospheric pressure is rising, currently at 1012 mb. This generally indicates stable weather conditions.
The skies are virtually clear, with a cloud cover of 0%, providing plenty of sunshine throughout the day.
Visibility is excellent, with a range of 11 km, making it ideal for outdoor activities.
The cloud ceiling is high at 9100 meters, indicating a clear and sunny day ahead.
