Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update for today

Islamabad residents can look forward to a pleasant day today, with a welcome break from the heat. The current weather conditions in the capital city are as follows:

Islamabad, Punjab

Temperature

The current temperature in Islamabad is a comfortable 32°C. However, it’s worth noting that the “RealFeel®” temperature is slightly warmer, at 33°C, while the “RealFeel ShadeTM” temperature is 31°C. These values take into account factors like humidity and wind to provide a more accurate sense of how it feels outside.

Wind

Advertisement

The wind is blowing from the west-northwest at a gentle 9 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching 19 km/h.

Humidity

The humidity level is relatively low at 44%, making it a comfortable and dry day. Indoor humidity is at the same level, indicating slightly humid conditions.

Pressure

The atmospheric pressure is rising, currently at 1012 mb. This generally indicates stable weather conditions.

Cloud Cover

Advertisement

The skies are virtually clear, with a cloud cover of 0%, providing plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Visibility

Visibility is excellent, with a range of 11 km, making it ideal for outdoor activities.

Cloud Ceiling

The cloud ceiling is high at 9100 meters, indicating a clear and sunny day ahead.

Rawalpindi, Punjab

Advertisement

Temperature

The temperature is currently at 32°C, but the RealFeel® temperature is a comfortable 33°C. In the shade, the RealFeel ShadeTM is 31°C, making it not as hot as it might seem.

Wind

The wind is blowing from the west-northwest at 7 km/h, with occasional gusts of up to 7 km/h.

Humidity

The humidity level is at a comfortable 43%, making it slightly humid. It’s not overly muggy, which is great for outdoor activities.

Advertisement

Pressure

The barometric pressure is rising, currently at 1012 mb.

Cloud Cover

There is no cloud cover at the moment, with clear skies dominating the cityscape.

Visibility

Visibility is excellent, with a range of 11 km, ensuring clear views of the surroundings.

Advertisement

Cloud Ceiling

The cloud ceiling is high, at 9100 meters, indicating no significant cloud cover at various altitudes.

Also Read Weather update for Karachi, Hyderabad – 11 October 2023 Sindh, Pakistan, is currently experiencing a mix of weather conditions, with both...