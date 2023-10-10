Lahore: Smog forces schools, markets to remain shut on each Wednesday

To tackle the hazardous smog attack in Lahore, the Punjab government has decided to keep work places and educational institutes closed on every Wednesday until further notice.

The Caretaker Punjab government is contemplating a comprehensive response similar to the measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic to combat the issue of smog in the region.

Under the decided plan, offices, markets, schools, colleges, and factories in Lahore will remain shut on each Wednesday.

Besides, only half of the employees will work in government offices on Wednesday.

It is also proposed that checkpoints will be setup across the city on weekends to control and check vehicle and human movements.

The major reason behind the smog is the excessive traffic in Lahore.

While, a proposal is under consideration to close down and impose heavy fines on factories operating unlawfully, which may contribute significantly to the smog problem.

The sources have indicated that Punjab experiences the highest levels of smog on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.