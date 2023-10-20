Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Met office issues warning for strong weather system approaching Karachi

Met office issues warning for strong weather system approaching Karachi

Articles
Advertisement
Met office issues warning for strong weather system approaching Karachi

Met office issues warning for strong weather system approaching Karachi

Advertisement

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning of a potentially strong weather system developing in the southwest Arabian Sea.

According to the PMD’s Cyclone Warning Center, a well-marked low-pressure area (LPA) currently exists in the southwest Arabian Sea, approximately 1,810 kilometers southwest of Karachi and 1,750 kilometers south of Gwadar.

The environmental conditions favor the system’s further intensification into a depression, characterized by low pressure and unstable weather conditions.

In a depression, rising air cools and condenses, leading to cloud formation and often cloudy and wet weather. While the system is expected to move in a west/northwest direction towards the Oman-Yemen coast, the PMD reassures that no coastal areas in Pakistan are likely to be impacted.

For Pakistan, the forecast remains largely dry in most parts of the country. However, northern regions may experience cold weather and light rain with thunderstorms during the weekend.

Advertisement

This weather update highlights the PMD’s vigilance in monitoring and alerting the public about weather patterns, ensuring preparedness and safety in the face of potential weather-related developments.

Also Read

Weather Update For Lahore, Faisalabad
Weather Update For Lahore, Faisalabad

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted predominantly arid conditions for Lahore...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Weather News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story