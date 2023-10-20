The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning of a potentially strong weather system developing in the southwest Arabian Sea.

According to the PMD’s Cyclone Warning Center, a well-marked low-pressure area (LPA) currently exists in the southwest Arabian Sea, approximately 1,810 kilometers southwest of Karachi and 1,750 kilometers south of Gwadar.

The environmental conditions favor the system’s further intensification into a depression, characterized by low pressure and unstable weather conditions.

In a depression, rising air cools and condenses, leading to cloud formation and often cloudy and wet weather. While the system is expected to move in a west/northwest direction towards the Oman-Yemen coast, the PMD reassures that no coastal areas in Pakistan are likely to be impacted.

For Pakistan, the forecast remains largely dry in most parts of the country. However, northern regions may experience cold weather and light rain with thunderstorms during the weekend.

This weather update highlights the PMD’s vigilance in monitoring and alerting the public about weather patterns, ensuring preparedness and safety in the face of potential weather-related developments.

