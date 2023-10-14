Parts of Pakistan to receive heavy rains, snowfall this week

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning of impending severe thunderstorms and mountain snowfall within the next 12 hours.

According to their predictions, significant rain accompanied by snowfall in hilly areas is expected in various parts of Pakistan starting from October 14.

The latest advisory indicates that regions like KPK, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir are likely to experience strong winds, rain-thunderstorms, and snow in higher elevations.

Plain areas might also see isolated hailstorms, while heavy precipitation is anticipated in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Potohar region during this time.

In contrast, the rest of the country is expected to have dry weather.

During the previous 24 hours, temperatures were recorded at 21°C in Islamabad and Lahore, 27°C in Karachi, 20°C in Peshawar, 15°C in Quetta, 15°C in Gilgit, 11°C in Murree, and 17°C in Muzafarabad.

The Met Office also forecasts partly cloudy conditions with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in various areas of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Jammu, Shopian, and Baramula.