Weather Forecast For Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Islamabad, Punjab

Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, is experiencing a mild and hazy day with the current temperature at 21°C. The RealFeel® temperature, which factors in humidity and other variables, is slightly higher at 24°C, making it a pleasant day for residents and visitors.

Daytime Forecast:

The day in Islamabad is expected to continue with hazy sunshine, and the mercury is projected to reach a high of 25°C. The RealFeel® temperature will be around 26°C, and in the shade, it will feel cooler at 23°C. The UV index is moderate at 4, signifying a manageable level of UV radiation. Expect a gentle breeze from the west at 7 km/h, with gusts possibly reaching 17 km/h.

Evening and nighttime conditions:

As the sun sets, the temperature is anticipated to drop to 14°C, and the RealFeel® temperature will be a slightly cooler 12°C. The evening is forecast to be clear and calm, with winds from the northeast at 9 km/h and gusts of up to 15 km/h.

Additional weather information:

Humidity: Islamabad’s humidity levels are slightly on the humid side, with a reading of 63%, both indoors and outdoors. The dew point is at 14°C, indicating a relatively comfortable atmosphere.

UV Index: The UV Index is moderate, making it important to take standard sun safety precautions.

Precipitation: The likelihood of precipitation is low, with just a 1% chance of rain. Thunderstorms are not expected, and precipitation amounts are negligible at 0.0 mm.

Cloud Cover: The skies over Islamabad are partly cloudy, with 51% cloud cover in the morning but expected to clear up as the day progresses.

Temperature History:

Today’s forecasted high of 25°C is slightly lower than the average temperature for this date, which is typically 28°C. Comparatively, last year on the same date, Islamabad experienced a warmer day, with a high of 37°C and a low of 13°C.

Rawalpindi, Punjab

Rawalpindi, known for its rich history and vibrant culture, is enjoying a delightful day of sunshine and moderate temperatures. The current temperature stands at a comfortable 22°C, with the RealFeel® temperature reaching 25°C, making it a perfect day to step out and soak up the sun.

Daytime Forecast:

The beautiful city of Rawalpindi is set to bask in plenty of sunshine, with the mercury expected to rise to 25°C. The RealFeel® temperature will be a pleasant 26°C, while in the shade, it will be a comfortable 24°C. The UV index is moderate at 4, suggesting a manageable level of UV radiation. A gentle breeze from the west-northwest at 9 km/h is anticipated, with gusts potentially reaching 20 km/h.

Evening and nighttime conditions:

As the sun descends, the temperature will gradually decrease to 13°C, with the RealFeel® temperature remaining around 13°C. The evening is forecast to be clear and serene, with winds from the northeast at 7 km/h and gusts of up to 13 km/h.

Additional weather information:

Humidity: Rawalpindi’s humidity levels are slightly humid, with a reading of 60%, both indoors and outdoors. The dew point is at 14°C, indicating a comfortable atmosphere.

UV Index: The UV Index is moderate, suggesting that while outdoor activities are enjoyable, it’s advisable to apply sunblock and wear sunglasses.

Precipitation: The likelihood of precipitation is minimal, with only a 1% chance of rain. Thunderstorms are not expected, and precipitation amounts are negligible at 0.0 mm.

Cloud Cover: Rawalpindi is currently experiencing clear skies with no cloud cover, making it a perfect day to appreciate the outdoors.

Temperature History:

The forecasted high of 25°C is slightly lower than the average temperature for this date, which is typically around 28°C. In comparison, last year on the same date, Rawalpindi experienced a warmer day, with a high of 37°C and a low of 13°C.

