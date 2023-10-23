Weather Forecast For Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Weather Forecast For Karachi, Hyderabad
Karachi, Sindh The city of Karachi woke up to another sunny day...
Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, is experiencing a mild and hazy day with the current temperature at 21°C. The RealFeel® temperature, which factors in humidity and other variables, is slightly higher at 24°C, making it a pleasant day for residents and visitors.
The day in Islamabad is expected to continue with hazy sunshine, and the mercury is projected to reach a high of 25°C. The RealFeel® temperature will be around 26°C, and in the shade, it will feel cooler at 23°C. The UV index is moderate at 4, signifying a manageable level of UV radiation. Expect a gentle breeze from the west at 7 km/h, with gusts possibly reaching 17 km/h.
As the sun sets, the temperature is anticipated to drop to 14°C, and the RealFeel® temperature will be a slightly cooler 12°C. The evening is forecast to be clear and calm, with winds from the northeast at 9 km/h and gusts of up to 15 km/h.
Humidity: Islamabad’s humidity levels are slightly on the humid side, with a reading of 63%, both indoors and outdoors. The dew point is at 14°C, indicating a relatively comfortable atmosphere.
UV Index: The UV Index is moderate, making it important to take standard sun safety precautions.
Precipitation: The likelihood of precipitation is low, with just a 1% chance of rain. Thunderstorms are not expected, and precipitation amounts are negligible at 0.0 mm.
Cloud Cover: The skies over Islamabad are partly cloudy, with 51% cloud cover in the morning but expected to clear up as the day progresses.
Today’s forecasted high of 25°C is slightly lower than the average temperature for this date, which is typically 28°C. Comparatively, last year on the same date, Islamabad experienced a warmer day, with a high of 37°C and a low of 13°C.
Rawalpindi, known for its rich history and vibrant culture, is enjoying a delightful day of sunshine and moderate temperatures. The current temperature stands at a comfortable 22°C, with the RealFeel® temperature reaching 25°C, making it a perfect day to step out and soak up the sun.
The beautiful city of Rawalpindi is set to bask in plenty of sunshine, with the mercury expected to rise to 25°C. The RealFeel® temperature will be a pleasant 26°C, while in the shade, it will be a comfortable 24°C. The UV index is moderate at 4, suggesting a manageable level of UV radiation. A gentle breeze from the west-northwest at 9 km/h is anticipated, with gusts potentially reaching 20 km/h.
As the sun descends, the temperature will gradually decrease to 13°C, with the RealFeel® temperature remaining around 13°C. The evening is forecast to be clear and serene, with winds from the northeast at 7 km/h and gusts of up to 13 km/h.
Humidity: Rawalpindi’s humidity levels are slightly humid, with a reading of 60%, both indoors and outdoors. The dew point is at 14°C, indicating a comfortable atmosphere.
UV Index: The UV Index is moderate, suggesting that while outdoor activities are enjoyable, it’s advisable to apply sunblock and wear sunglasses.
Precipitation: The likelihood of precipitation is minimal, with only a 1% chance of rain. Thunderstorms are not expected, and precipitation amounts are negligible at 0.0 mm.
Cloud Cover: Rawalpindi is currently experiencing clear skies with no cloud cover, making it a perfect day to appreciate the outdoors.
The forecasted high of 25°C is slightly lower than the average temperature for this date, which is typically around 28°C. In comparison, last year on the same date, Rawalpindi experienced a warmer day, with a high of 37°C and a low of 13°C.
