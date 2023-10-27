Advertisement
Weather Forecast For Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Weather Forecast For Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Articles
Weather Forecast For Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Weather Forecast For Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Islamabad, Punjab

The capital city of Pakistan, Islamabad, is experiencing a change in its weather pattern as it welcomes a slightly cooler day with hazy sunshine. The meteorological data for today predicts a high of 29°C and a low of 15°C, making it a comfortable day for residents and visitors alike.

Morning Outlook:

The day in Islamabad begins with a pleasant temperature of 15°C, which is expected to rise as the morning progresses. While the humidity is at a comfortable 40%, visibility might be somewhat reduced at 1.6 kilometers due to a cloud cover of 51%. However, this cloud cover is not expected to bring any significant precipitation. Morning winds will be coming from the west-southwest at 6 km/h, offering a gentle breeze to start the day.

Afternoon Expectations:

As the day continues, the temperature is expected to peak at 29°C, offering a warm but not scorching afternoon for the residents. The RealFeel temperature is projected to be 29°C as well, providing a sense of consistency. Winds will shift to the west-northwest at 7 km/h, occasionally gusting up to 17 km/h. The cloud cover is anticipated to decrease to 14%, allowing for more sunshine. Chances of precipitation and thunderstorms remain quite low, at just 1% and 0%, respectively.

Evening and Overnight:

The evening in Islamabad will bring a mild cooling, with a temperature of 15°C and RealFeel of 14°C. The skies are expected to be clear, with a mere 1% cloud cover. Winds will continue to blow from the north-northeast at 9 km/h, with gusts up to 11 km/h. There is still a minimal chance of precipitation or thunderstorms, maintaining a pleasant and dry evening for the city’s residents.

Temperature History:

Comparing today’s weather with historical data, it appears that the forecasted high and low temperatures of 29°C and 15°C align closely with the long-term averages for this date in Islamabad, which are 28°C and 11°C.

Rawalpindi, Punjab

Rawalpindi, known for its rich history and vibrant culture, is currently experiencing a weather shift that offers residents a cooler and more comfortable day. The meteorological data for today indicates a high of 28°C and a low of 15°C, providing a much-welcome break from the recent warm weather.

Morning Outlook:

The day in Rawalpindi begins with a pleasant temperature of 15°C, which is expected to rise as the morning progresses. The humidity is at a moderate 52%, while visibility is at 5 kilometers, making for clear conditions. Cloud cover stands at 51%, with a gentle northeast wind blowing at 4 km/h. Hazy conditions are expected, but the probability of precipitation remains low at just 1%.

Afternoon Expectations:

As the day continues, the temperature is projected to reach 28°C, offering a cooler but still comfortable afternoon for Rawalpindi residents. The RealFeel temperature matches the high at 28°C. Winds will shift to the west-northwest at 9 km/h, with gusts of up to 22 km/h. Cloud cover is expected to decrease to 13%, allowing for more sunshine. Chances of precipitation and thunderstorms remain minimal, at 1% and 0%, respectively.

Evening and Overnight:

The evening in Rawalpindi will bring a mild cooling, with a temperature of 15°C and a RealFeel of 14°C. The skies are expected to be clear, with a mere 2% cloud cover. Winds will continue to blow from the north-northeast at 9 km/h, occasionally gusting up to 13 km/h. Similar to the afternoon, there is still a minimal chance of precipitation or thunderstorms, maintaining a comfortable and dry evening for residents.

Temperature History:

Today’s weather in Rawalpindi closely aligns with the historical averages for this date, with a forecasted high of 28°C and a low of 15°C, matching the long-term averages of 28°C and 11°C.

