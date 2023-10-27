Weather Forecast For Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Islamabad, Punjab

The capital city of Pakistan, Islamabad, is experiencing a change in its weather pattern as it welcomes a slightly cooler day with hazy sunshine. The meteorological data for today predicts a high of 29°C and a low of 15°C, making it a comfortable day for residents and visitors alike.

Morning Outlook:

The day in Islamabad begins with a pleasant temperature of 15°C, which is expected to rise as the morning progresses. While the humidity is at a comfortable 40%, visibility might be somewhat reduced at 1.6 kilometers due to a cloud cover of 51%. However, this cloud cover is not expected to bring any significant precipitation. Morning winds will be coming from the west-southwest at 6 km/h, offering a gentle breeze to start the day.

Afternoon Expectations:

As the day continues, the temperature is expected to peak at 29°C, offering a warm but not scorching afternoon for the residents. The RealFeel temperature is projected to be 29°C as well, providing a sense of consistency. Winds will shift to the west-northwest at 7 km/h, occasionally gusting up to 17 km/h. The cloud cover is anticipated to decrease to 14%, allowing for more sunshine. Chances of precipitation and thunderstorms remain quite low, at just 1% and 0%, respectively.

Evening and Overnight:

The evening in Islamabad will bring a mild cooling, with a temperature of 15°C and RealFeel of 14°C. The skies are expected to be clear, with a mere 1% cloud cover. Winds will continue to blow from the north-northeast at 9 km/h, with gusts up to 11 km/h. There is still a minimal chance of precipitation or thunderstorms, maintaining a pleasant and dry evening for the city’s residents.

Temperature History:

Comparing today’s weather with historical data, it appears that the forecasted high and low temperatures of 29°C and 15°C align closely with the long-term averages for this date in Islamabad, which are 28°C and 11°C.

Rawalpindi, Punjab

Rawalpindi, known for its rich history and vibrant culture, is currently experiencing a weather shift that offers residents a cooler and more comfortable day. The meteorological data for today indicates a high of 28°C and a low of 15°C, providing a much-welcome break from the recent warm weather.

Morning Outlook:

The day in Rawalpindi begins with a pleasant temperature of 15°C, which is expected to rise as the morning progresses. The humidity is at a moderate 52%, while visibility is at 5 kilometers, making for clear conditions. Cloud cover stands at 51%, with a gentle northeast wind blowing at 4 km/h. Hazy conditions are expected, but the probability of precipitation remains low at just 1%.

Afternoon Expectations:

As the day continues, the temperature is projected to reach 28°C, offering a cooler but still comfortable afternoon for Rawalpindi residents. The RealFeel temperature matches the high at 28°C. Winds will shift to the west-northwest at 9 km/h, with gusts of up to 22 km/h. Cloud cover is expected to decrease to 13%, allowing for more sunshine. Chances of precipitation and thunderstorms remain minimal, at 1% and 0%, respectively.

Evening and Overnight:

The evening in Rawalpindi will bring a mild cooling, with a temperature of 15°C and a RealFeel of 14°C. The skies are expected to be clear, with a mere 2% cloud cover. Winds will continue to blow from the north-northeast at 9 km/h, occasionally gusting up to 13 km/h. Similar to the afternoon, there is still a minimal chance of precipitation or thunderstorms, maintaining a comfortable and dry evening for residents.

Temperature History:

Today’s weather in Rawalpindi closely aligns with the historical averages for this date, with a forecasted high of 28°C and a low of 15°C, matching the long-term averages of 28°C and 11°C.

