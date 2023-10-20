Weather Forecast For Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Weather Update For Karachi, Hyderabad
Karachi residents can expect a day of warm and humid weather, with...
The capital city of Pakistan, Islamabad, is experiencing pleasant weather on October 20, 2023. The day promises to be mostly sunny, with a few clouds dotting the sky. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the current weather conditions and what you can expect throughout the day:
Temperature: The temperature in Islamabad currently stands at 28°C. While it’s warm, the “RealFeel” temperature is slightly higher at 32°C, making it feel warmer than the actual reading.
UV Index: The maximum UV index for today is 4, which is considered moderate. It’s advisable to take precautions against sun exposure.
Wind: The wind is blowing gently from the northwest at 4 km/h, with occasional gusts up to 5 km/h.
Humidity: The humidity level is at a comfortable 46%, which classifies as slightly humid. This makes the weather even more pleasant.
Pressure: The atmospheric pressure has increased and currently reads 1017 mb.
Cloud Cover: There’s only 12% cloud cover, meaning that the sky is predominantly clear.
Visibility: The visibility is good, extending up to 6 km.
High Temperature: The daytime high is expected to reach 35°C, making it quite hot.
RealFeel: The “realfeel” temperature during the day will be around 35°C, making it feel hot.
UV Index: The UV index will remain at 4, indicating moderate sun exposure.
Wind: The day will see a gentle westerly breeze at 7 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching 15 km/h.
Precipitation: The probability of precipitation is only 1%, so rain is highly unlikely.
Cloud Cover: The sky is expected to be partly cloudy with 11% cloud cover.
As the day progresses, the temperature will cool down. The evening and night are expected to be pleasant, with a low temperature of 15°C.
There’s very little chance of precipitation or thunderstorms.
The cloud cover is minimal, providing an opportunity for stargazing.
On this day, you can enjoy approximately 11 hours and 13 minutes of daylight.
The sun will rise at 6:16 AM and set at 5:29 PM.
In the evening, you’ll have around 9 hours and 34 minutes of twilight.
Today’s high temperature is expected to reach 35°C, while the low will be 15°C.
The forecasted average temperature for today is 29°C during the day and 12°C at night.
Compared to the same day last year, you can expect warmer weather this year, with a high of 35°C, while last year it was 24°C, and the low temperature is similar to the previous year at 15°C.
Rawalpindi, the bustling city in Pakistan, is experiencing a day of mostly sunny skies, bringing with it a warm and pleasant ambiance. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the current weather conditions and the forecast for the day, October 20th.
Temperature: The current temperature in Rawalpindi is 35°C, making it a fairly warm day. However, the “realfeel” temperature, which factors in various elements like humidity and wind, is slightly lower at 35°C. If you seek some shade, the “RealFeel Shade” temperature is even cooler at 33°C, making it a comfortable day for outdoor activities.
UV Index: The UV index stands at 4, indicating moderate UV exposure. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen if you plan to be out in the sun for extended periods.
Wind: There’s a gentle breeze from the WSW (west-southwest) at 10 km/h, with occasional gusts of up to 19 km/h.
Humidity: The relative humidity is quite low at 25%, creating a dry atmosphere. This is ideal for those who enjoy drier weather.
Dew Point: The dew point is 10°C, suggesting a relatively low amount of moisture in the air.
Pressure: The atmospheric pressure is on the rise at 1018 mb, indicating stable weather conditions.
Cloud Cover: The sky is adorned with only 17% cloud cover, which means there are plenty of clear, blue skies to enjoy.
Visibility: You’ll have excellent visibility, with a range of 16 kilometers, ensuring you can take in the sights of Rawalpindi and beyond.
Cloud Ceiling: The cloud ceiling stands at a high altitude of 9100 meters, indicating that there are no low-hanging clouds to obstruct the sunshine.
High Temperature: The expected high for the day is 35°C, with a “RealFeel” temperature that matches it at 35°C.
Conditions:
of precipitation is minimal, at only 1%, and there is no likelihood of thunderstorms. So, expect a dry and sunny day with no rain in sight.
Cloud Cover: The sky will have only The day will be hot with abundant sunshine. The UV index will remain moderate at 4. The wind will shift to WNW (west-northwest) at 9 km/h, occasionally gusting up to 19 km/h.
Precipitation: The probability is 11% cloud cover, ensuring that the sun will dominate the daylight hours.
Low Temperature: As the day transitions to evening, the temperature will drop to 14°C, with a “real-feel” temperature also at 14°C.
Conditions: The night will be clear, and the wind will come from the NNE (north-northeast) at 7 km/h, occasionally gusting to 13 km/h.
Precipitation: Like the daytime, the evening and overnight hours have a minimal 1% chance of precipitation, and there are no thunderstorms expected.
Cloud Cover: The night sky will be nearly cloudless, with 0% cloud cover.
The day will have approximately 11 hours and 13 minutes of daylight, with the sun rising at 6:16 AM and setting at 5:29 PM.
The night will be long, spanning around 9 hours and 34 minutes, with the moon rising at 11:51 AM and setting at 9:25 PM.
Comparing today’s weather to the average for this day, Rawalpindi is currently experiencing slightly warmer conditions, with a high of 35°C compared to the average of 29°C and a low of 14°C compared to the average of 12°C.
Last year, on the same day, the weather was milder, with a high of 24°C and a low of 15°C.
