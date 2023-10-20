Weather Forecast For Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Islamabad, Punjab

The capital city of Pakistan, Islamabad, is experiencing pleasant weather on October 20, 2023. The day promises to be mostly sunny, with a few clouds dotting the sky. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the current weather conditions and what you can expect throughout the day:

Current Weather:

Temperature: The temperature in Islamabad currently stands at 28°C. While it’s warm, the “RealFeel” temperature is slightly higher at 32°C, making it feel warmer than the actual reading.

UV Index: The maximum UV index for today is 4, which is considered moderate. It’s advisable to take precautions against sun exposure.

Advertisement

Wind: The wind is blowing gently from the northwest at 4 km/h, with occasional gusts up to 5 km/h.

Humidity: The humidity level is at a comfortable 46%, which classifies as slightly humid. This makes the weather even more pleasant.

Pressure: The atmospheric pressure has increased and currently reads 1017 mb.

Cloud Cover: There’s only 12% cloud cover, meaning that the sky is predominantly clear.

Visibility: The visibility is good, extending up to 6 km.

Daytime Forecast:

Advertisement

High Temperature: The daytime high is expected to reach 35°C, making it quite hot.

RealFeel: The “realfeel” temperature during the day will be around 35°C, making it feel hot.

UV Index: The UV index will remain at 4, indicating moderate sun exposure.

Wind: The day will see a gentle westerly breeze at 7 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching 15 km/h.

Precipitation: The probability of precipitation is only 1%, so rain is highly unlikely.

Cloud Cover: The sky is expected to be partly cloudy with 11% cloud cover.

Advertisement

Evening and night:

As the day progresses, the temperature will cool down. The evening and night are expected to be pleasant, with a low temperature of 15°C.

There’s very little chance of precipitation or thunderstorms.

The cloud cover is minimal, providing an opportunity for stargazing.

Sunrise and Sunset:

On this day, you can enjoy approximately 11 hours and 13 minutes of daylight.

Advertisement

The sun will rise at 6:16 AM and set at 5:29 PM.

In the evening, you’ll have around 9 hours and 34 minutes of twilight.

Temperature History:

Today’s high temperature is expected to reach 35°C, while the low will be 15°C.

The forecasted average temperature for today is 29°C during the day and 12°C at night.

Compared to the same day last year, you can expect warmer weather this year, with a high of 35°C, while last year it was 24°C, and the low temperature is similar to the previous year at 15°C.

Advertisement

Rawalpindi, Punjab

Rawalpindi, the bustling city in Pakistan, is experiencing a day of mostly sunny skies, bringing with it a warm and pleasant ambiance. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the current weather conditions and the forecast for the day, October 20th.

Current Conditions:

Temperature: The current temperature in Rawalpindi is 35°C, making it a fairly warm day. However, the “realfeel” temperature, which factors in various elements like humidity and wind, is slightly lower at 35°C. If you seek some shade, the “RealFeel Shade” temperature is even cooler at 33°C, making it a comfortable day for outdoor activities.

UV Index: The UV index stands at 4, indicating moderate UV exposure. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen if you plan to be out in the sun for extended periods.

Wind: There’s a gentle breeze from the WSW (west-southwest) at 10 km/h, with occasional gusts of up to 19 km/h.

Advertisement

Humidity: The relative humidity is quite low at 25%, creating a dry atmosphere. This is ideal for those who enjoy drier weather.

Dew Point: The dew point is 10°C, suggesting a relatively low amount of moisture in the air.

Pressure: The atmospheric pressure is on the rise at 1018 mb, indicating stable weather conditions.

Cloud Cover: The sky is adorned with only 17% cloud cover, which means there are plenty of clear, blue skies to enjoy.

Visibility: You’ll have excellent visibility, with a range of 16 kilometers, ensuring you can take in the sights of Rawalpindi and beyond.

Cloud Ceiling: The cloud ceiling stands at a high altitude of 9100 meters, indicating that there are no low-hanging clouds to obstruct the sunshine.

Advertisement

Daytime Forecast:

High Temperature: The expected high for the day is 35°C, with a “RealFeel” temperature that matches it at 35°C.

Conditions:

of precipitation is minimal, at only 1%, and there is no likelihood of thunderstorms. So, expect a dry and sunny day with no rain in sight.

Cloud Cover: The sky will have only The day will be hot with abundant sunshine. The UV index will remain moderate at 4. The wind will shift to WNW (west-northwest) at 9 km/h, occasionally gusting up to 19 km/h.

Precipitation: The probability is 11% cloud cover, ensuring that the sun will dominate the daylight hours.

Advertisement

Evening and night:

Low Temperature: As the day transitions to evening, the temperature will drop to 14°C, with a “real-feel” temperature also at 14°C.

Conditions: The night will be clear, and the wind will come from the NNE (north-northeast) at 7 km/h, occasionally gusting to 13 km/h.

Precipitation: Like the daytime, the evening and overnight hours have a minimal 1% chance of precipitation, and there are no thunderstorms expected.

Cloud Cover: The night sky will be nearly cloudless, with 0% cloud cover.

Sunrise and Sunset:

Advertisement

The day will have approximately 11 hours and 13 minutes of daylight, with the sun rising at 6:16 AM and setting at 5:29 PM.

The night will be long, spanning around 9 hours and 34 minutes, with the moon rising at 11:51 AM and setting at 9:25 PM.

Temperature History:

Comparing today’s weather to the average for this day, Rawalpindi is currently experiencing slightly warmer conditions, with a high of 35°C compared to the average of 29°C and a low of 14°C compared to the average of 12°C.

Last year, on the same day, the weather was milder, with a high of 24°C and a low of 15°C.

Also Read Weather Update For Karachi, Hyderabad Karachi residents can expect a day of warm and humid weather, with...