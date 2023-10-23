Weather Forecast For Karachi, Hyderabad

Karachi, Sindh

The city of Karachi woke up to another sunny day today, with temperatures soaring to 32°C. The RealFeel® temperature, taking into account factors like humidity and wind, reached a scorching 37°C, making it a day to take precautions against the sun’s intensity.

Daytime Forecast:

The forecast for today indicates clear skies and a maximum temperature of 36°C, which will push the RealFeel® to a sweltering 38°C. It is advised that residents stay hydrated and avoid direct exposure to the sun. The UV Index is expected to reach 6, signaling a high risk of UV radiation. Winds from the west-southwest are anticipated at 13 km/h, with gusts potentially reaching 30 km/h.

Evening and nighttime conditions:

As the sun begins to set, the temperature will gradually drop to 24°C, but the RealFeel® will still be a warm 27°C. The evening is expected to be clear and humid, with winds from the west-northwest at 11 km/h and gusts of up to 26 km/h.

Additional weather information:

Humidity: The humidity levels in Karachi are at a relatively dry 42%, both indoors and outdoors. The dew point is at 18°C, indicating a muggy atmosphere.

UV Index: The city is under the influence of a high UV Index today, making it crucial to protect your skin from the sun’s rays.

Precipitation: The likelihood of precipitation is minimal, with only a 1% chance of rain. Thunderstorms are not expected, and precipitation amounts are forecasted to be 0.0 mm.

Cloud Cover: Karachi is enjoying clear skies with minimal cloud cover, providing an excellent opportunity to soak up the sunshine.

Temperature History:

Comparing today’s forecast with historical data, we can see that the expected high of 36°C is in line with the average for this date, which is 35°C. Last year, Karachi experienced a similar temperature pattern, with a high of 36°C and a low of 20°C.

Hyderabad, Sindh

The city of Hyderabad is experiencing warm and sunny conditions today, with the mercury reading 31°C. The RealFeel® temperature, taking into account factors like humidity and wind, stands at 35°C, reminding residents to stay cool and hydrated.

Daytime Forecast:

Hyderabad is set to enjoy a day filled with abundant sunshine, with the mercury expected to rise to 38°C. The RealFeel® temperature is projected to be a toasty 38°C, emphasizing the importance of seeking shade and maintaining hydration. The UV Index is categorized as high at 6, signaling an elevated risk of UV radiation. Gentle winds from the west-southwest at 7 km/h are expected, with gusts potentially reaching 22 km/h.

Evening and nighttime conditions:

As the sun dips below the horizon, temperatures are predicted to drop to a relatively comfortable 24°C, and the RealFeel® temperature will be around 25°C. The evening is expected to remain clear and warm, with winds from the west-southwest at 9 km/h and gusts of up to 19 km/h.

Additional weather information:

Humidity: Hyderabad is experiencing a relatively humid day, with humidity levels at 56%, both indoors and outdoors. The dew point is at 21°C, indicating a muggy atmosphere.

UV Index: The city is under the influence of a high UV Index today, making it crucial to take precautions and protect yourself from the sun’s rays.

Precipitation: The likelihood of precipitation is minimal, with only a 1% chance of rain. Thunderstorms are not expected, and precipitation amounts are forecasted to be 0.0 mm.

Cloud Cover: Hyderabad is enjoying clear skies with minimal cloud cover, providing an excellent opportunity to enjoy the warm weather.

Temperature History:

Comparing today’s forecast with historical data, we can see that the expected high of 38°C is slightly above the average for this date, which is 36°C. Last year, Hyderabad experienced a similar temperature pattern, with a high of 37°C and a low of 22°C.

