Weather Forecast For Karachi, Hyderabad

Weather Update For Karachi, Hyderabad : October 2023
Karachi, Sindh: Morning forecast: The day starts with a clear sky and...
The city of Karachi woke up to another sunny day today, with temperatures soaring to 32°C. The RealFeel® temperature, taking into account factors like humidity and wind, reached a scorching 37°C, making it a day to take precautions against the sun’s intensity.
The forecast for today indicates clear skies and a maximum temperature of 36°C, which will push the RealFeel® to a sweltering 38°C. It is advised that residents stay hydrated and avoid direct exposure to the sun. The UV Index is expected to reach 6, signaling a high risk of UV radiation. Winds from the west-southwest are anticipated at 13 km/h, with gusts potentially reaching 30 km/h.
As the sun begins to set, the temperature will gradually drop to 24°C, but the RealFeel® will still be a warm 27°C. The evening is expected to be clear and humid, with winds from the west-northwest at 11 km/h and gusts of up to 26 km/h.
Humidity: The humidity levels in Karachi are at a relatively dry 42%, both indoors and outdoors. The dew point is at 18°C, indicating a muggy atmosphere.
UV Index: The city is under the influence of a high UV Index today, making it crucial to protect your skin from the sun’s rays.
Precipitation: The likelihood of precipitation is minimal, with only a 1% chance of rain. Thunderstorms are not expected, and precipitation amounts are forecasted to be 0.0 mm.
Cloud Cover: Karachi is enjoying clear skies with minimal cloud cover, providing an excellent opportunity to soak up the sunshine.
Comparing today’s forecast with historical data, we can see that the expected high of 36°C is in line with the average for this date, which is 35°C. Last year, Karachi experienced a similar temperature pattern, with a high of 36°C and a low of 20°C.
The city of Hyderabad is experiencing warm and sunny conditions today, with the mercury reading 31°C. The RealFeel® temperature, taking into account factors like humidity and wind, stands at 35°C, reminding residents to stay cool and hydrated.
Hyderabad is set to enjoy a day filled with abundant sunshine, with the mercury expected to rise to 38°C. The RealFeel® temperature is projected to be a toasty 38°C, emphasizing the importance of seeking shade and maintaining hydration. The UV Index is categorized as high at 6, signaling an elevated risk of UV radiation. Gentle winds from the west-southwest at 7 km/h are expected, with gusts potentially reaching 22 km/h.
As the sun dips below the horizon, temperatures are predicted to drop to a relatively comfortable 24°C, and the RealFeel® temperature will be around 25°C. The evening is expected to remain clear and warm, with winds from the west-southwest at 9 km/h and gusts of up to 19 km/h.
Humidity: Hyderabad is experiencing a relatively humid day, with humidity levels at 56%, both indoors and outdoors. The dew point is at 21°C, indicating a muggy atmosphere.
UV Index: The city is under the influence of a high UV Index today, making it crucial to take precautions and protect yourself from the sun’s rays.
Precipitation: The likelihood of precipitation is minimal, with only a 1% chance of rain. Thunderstorms are not expected, and precipitation amounts are forecasted to be 0.0 mm.
Cloud Cover: Hyderabad is enjoying clear skies with minimal cloud cover, providing an excellent opportunity to enjoy the warm weather.
Comparing today’s forecast with historical data, we can see that the expected high of 38°C is slightly above the average for this date, which is 36°C. Last year, Hyderabad experienced a similar temperature pattern, with a high of 37°C and a low of 22°C.
Catch all the Weather News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.