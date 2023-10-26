Weather Forecast For Lahore, Faisalabad

Lahore, Punjab

Lahore residents woke up to a pleasant weather surprise today as the city donned a coat of hazy sunshine, providing respite from the scorching heat that has often marked this season. With a high of 31°C and a low of 18°C, the day promises to be a much-anticipated relief from the sweltering conditions that often dominate the city.

Current Conditions

As of now, Lahore is experiencing a comfortable 25°C with hazy sunshine. The RealFeel® temperature is slightly higher at 28°C, offering a warm embrace without being overly hot. The real treat, however, is the gentle breeze, with a northward wind at 0 km/h and occasional gusts reaching 7 km/h.

Humidity stands at a moderate 55%, providing a pleasant balance between dry and humid conditions. The dew point is at a comfortable 15°C, ensuring a refreshing atmosphere throughout the day. Cloud cover is at 51%, offering a mix of clear skies and light cloud cover, allowing sunlight to peek through.

Daytime Forecast

The forecast for the day is delightful, with a high of 31°C expected in the afternoon. The RealFeel ShadeTM temperature will stay around 29°C, making it an excellent day for outdoor activities. The UV index is moderate at 4, so it’s advisable to wear sunscreen if you plan to spend a lot of time in the sun.

The gentle north-northwest wind at 9 km/h, gusting up to 15 km/h, will keep the air fresh and comfortable. There is no chance of precipitation or thunderstorms, so you can enjoy the day without worrying about rain.

Evening and nighttime

As the day transitions into the evening, the temperature is expected to drop to a pleasant 18°C. The night will be clear, with a light breeze from the northeast at 9 km/h and gusts reaching 13 km/h. There is no precipitation or thunderstorm risk, ensuring a tranquil night for all.

Faisalabad, Punjab

The ‘Manchester of Pakistan’ is set to embrace a warm and sunny day today as Faisalabad awakens to a gentle, hazy sunshine. The weather in Faisalabad remains inviting, offering a blend of pleasant temperatures and a picturesque sky for its residents.

Current Conditions

As of the latest update, Faisalabad is experiencing a comfortable 25°C with hazy sunshine painting the cityscape. The RealFeel® temperature is slightly higher at 29°C, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. A light northward wind at 1 km/h, with occasional gusts up to 3 km/h, adds to the overall comfort.

Humidity stands at 60%, creating a mildly humid environment. The dew point is at 17°C, contributing to a comfortable and refreshing atmosphere. Cloud cover is at 51%, providing a perfect mix of clear skies and light cloudiness to enjoy the day.

Daytime Forecast

The day promises to be a beautiful one, with an expected high of 33°C in the afternoon. The RealFeel ShadeTM temperature will linger around 31°C, ensuring a lovely day for outdoor activities and exploration. The UV index is moderate at 4, so sun protection is advisable for extended outdoor engagements.

A gentle westerly breeze at 4 km/h, occasionally gusting up to 15 km/h, will keep the air fresh and enjoyable. There is no risk of precipitation or thunderstorms, allowing residents to relish the day without concern for rain.

Evening and nighttime

As the day transitions into the evening, the temperature will cool down to a pleasant 18°C. The night is expected to be clear, with a gentle easterly wind at 9 km/h, occasionally gusting up to 11 km/h. There is no likelihood of precipitation or thunderstorms, ensuring a peaceful night.

Temperature History

Comparing today’s weather with historical data, the high of 33°C surpasses the average temperature for this day in Faisalabad, which typically reaches 31°C.

