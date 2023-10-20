Advertisement
Weather Forecast For Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Articles
Peshawar, the bustling city in Pakistan’s northwest, is experiencing a day filled with pleasant weather conditions. If you’re planning any outdoor activities or simply want to know what to expect, here’s a snapshot of the current weather in Peshawar for your convenience.

Temperature and Real Feel:

The current temperature in Peshawar is a comfortable 27°C.

The RealFeel® temperature is slightly warmer, at 30°C, indicating how the weather might feel to your skin.

If you’re seeking shade, the RealFeel ShadeTM temperature is 26°C, providing a cooler respite from the sun.

UV Index and Wind:

The UV Index is at a moderate level, with a maximum value of 4, so it’s advisable to wear sunscreen to protect your skin.

The wind is blowing gently from the southeast at 7 km/h. Wind gusts are also at 7 km/h, so you can expect a light breeze.

Humidity and Dew Point:

The humidity stands at a comfortable 44%, making the air slightly humid.

The dew point is at 14°C, which indicates how much moisture is present in the air. This level suggests a relatively dry atmosphere.

Pressure and cloud cover:

The atmospheric pressure is decreasing at 1017 mb.

Cloud cover is at 45%, so you can expect a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Visibility and Cloud Ceiling:

Visibility is good at 8 km, ensuring clear views of your surroundings.

The cloud ceiling is quite high, at 12200 meters, indicating that most clouds are well above ground level.

Day’s Forecast:

Peshawar’s daytime forecast for 10/20 includes a high of 35°C with a RealFeel® of 36°C.

The skies are expected to be mostly sunny and hot, perfect for outdoor activities.

The maximum UV index remains moderate at 4.

The wind direction shifts to the east-northeast at 6 km/h, with gusts up to 13 km/h.

There’s a minimal probability of precipitation (1%) and no chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall is expected to be minimal at 0.0 mm, and cloud cover is low at 19%.

Morning and Night Forecast:

The morning low temperature is 16°C, with a RealFeel® of 16°C.

The skies will be clear, ensuring a pleasant start to the day.

The wind will blow gently from the northeast at 7 km/h, with gusts of 11 km/h.

Just like in the afternoon, there’s a 1% chance of precipitation and no forecast for thunderstorms.

Cloud cover at night is minimal at 0%.

Sunrise and Sunset:

The city will experience 11 hours and 12 minutes of daylight today.

The sun rises at 6:22 AM and sets at 5:34 PM.

For those who prefer a later start, the sun rises at 11:59 AM and sets at 9:30 PM.

