Weather Update For Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Islamabad, PK

Weather Conditions:

Temperature: The current temperature in Islamabad is 26°C, but it feels like 27°C due to the RealFeel® factor. In the shade, it’s slightly cooler at 22°C.

UV Index: The maximum UV index for the day is 4, which is considered moderate. It’s essential to protect your skin if you plan to spend time outdoors.

Wind: There’s a light breeze coming from the north at 4 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching up to 5 km/h.

Humidity: The humidity in Islamabad is currently at 55%, making it slightly humid. This level of humidity should be comfortable for most people.

Dew Point: The dew point is 14°C, indicating the temperature at which the air would become saturated with moisture.

Pressure: The atmospheric pressure is increasing, currently at 1016 mb, which typically indicates fair and stable weather conditions.

Cloud Cover: The sky is relatively clear, with only 6% cloud cover, allowing abundant sunshine.

Visibility: Visibility is good at 5 km, ensuring safe travel and outdoor activities.

Rawalpindi, Punjab

Rawalpindi is currently experiencing pleasant weather conditions. As of today, the temperature stands at 26°C, but it feels even more comfortable with a RealFeel® temperature of 26°C, making it ideal for outdoor activities.

Current weather conditions:

RealFeel® Temperature: The RealFeel temperature in the city is 26°C, offering a delightful outdoor experience.

RealFeel ShadeTM: In the shade, the RealFeel temperature drops to a slightly cooler 22°C, making it perfect for those who prefer a cooler environment.

Max UV Index: The city has a moderate UV index of 4, which means it’s advisable to wear sunscreen and protective clothing when outdoors.

Wind: The gentle northern breeze at 4 km/h provides a pleasant atmosphere.

Humidity: The humidity level is at 57%, giving a slightly humid feel to the air.

Dew Point: The dew point is at 13°C, contributing to the comfortable conditions.

Pressure: The atmospheric pressure is on the rise at 1016 mb.

Cloud Cover: Currently, the sky is clear with a cloud cover of 0%, allowing for plenty of sunshine.

Visibility: Visibility is good at 5 km, ensuring a clear view of the city.

