Weather Update For Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Weather Update For Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
The beautiful city of Peshawar, located in the heart of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,...
Weather Conditions:
Temperature: The current temperature in Islamabad is 26°C, but it feels like 27°C due to the RealFeel® factor. In the shade, it’s slightly cooler at 22°C.
UV Index: The maximum UV index for the day is 4, which is considered moderate. It’s essential to protect your skin if you plan to spend time outdoors.
Wind: There’s a light breeze coming from the north at 4 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching up to 5 km/h.
Humidity: The humidity in Islamabad is currently at 55%, making it slightly humid. This level of humidity should be comfortable for most people.
Dew Point: The dew point is 14°C, indicating the temperature at which the air would become saturated with moisture.
Pressure: The atmospheric pressure is increasing, currently at 1016 mb, which typically indicates fair and stable weather conditions.
Cloud Cover: The sky is relatively clear, with only 6% cloud cover, allowing abundant sunshine.
Visibility: Visibility is good at 5 km, ensuring safe travel and outdoor activities.
Rawalpindi is currently experiencing pleasant weather conditions. As of today, the temperature stands at 26°C, but it feels even more comfortable with a RealFeel® temperature of 26°C, making it ideal for outdoor activities.
Current weather conditions:
RealFeel® Temperature: The RealFeel temperature in the city is 26°C, offering a delightful outdoor experience.
RealFeel ShadeTM: In the shade, the RealFeel temperature drops to a slightly cooler 22°C, making it perfect for those who prefer a cooler environment.
Max UV Index: The city has a moderate UV index of 4, which means it’s advisable to wear sunscreen and protective clothing when outdoors.
Wind: The gentle northern breeze at 4 km/h provides a pleasant atmosphere.
Humidity: The humidity level is at 57%, giving a slightly humid feel to the air.
Dew Point: The dew point is at 13°C, contributing to the comfortable conditions.
Pressure: The atmospheric pressure is on the rise at 1016 mb.
Cloud Cover: Currently, the sky is clear with a cloud cover of 0%, allowing for plenty of sunshine.
Visibility: Visibility is good at 5 km, ensuring a clear view of the city.
Catch all the Weather News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.