Weather Update For Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Islamabad, Punjab

Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, is currently experiencing a pleasant day with hazy sunshine and temperatures that are just right for outdoor activities. Here’s a detailed look at the weather conditions for today and the forecast for the evening and night.

Current Conditions:

Temperature: The current temperature in Islamabad is 21°C, providing a comfortable atmosphere for residents and visitors alike.

Sunshine: The city is bathed in hazy sunshine, adding a touch of warmth to the day.

RealFeel: The RealFeel temperature is reported as 22°C, making it slightly warmer than the actual reading. In the shade, it feels like 20°C.

UV Index: The maximum UV index is 2, which is considered low. This means minimal risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure.

Wind: A gentle breeze is blowing from the northeast at 7 km/h, with occasional gusts of up to 10 km/h.

Humidity: The humidity stands at a comfortable 53%, in line with the ideal indoor humidity level.

Evening Forecast:

As the day progresses, the temperature is expected to rise to a high of 29°C, with a real-feel temperature of 29°C. The evening will bring cooler temperatures with hazy sunshine, making it a great time for a leisurely walk or outdoor dining.

The UV index will remain moderate at 4, so it’s still advisable to use sunscreen and take precautions when outdoors. Winds are expected to shift to the west-northwest at 9 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 15 km/h.

The probability of precipitation and thunderstorms remains at a low 0%, with no significant rain expected.

Night Forecast:

The night will see temperatures drop to 15°C with a real-feel temperature of 14°C. The skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, perfect for stargazing or a peaceful evening outdoors.

Winds will continue to blow gently from the north-northeast at 9 km/h, with gusts of up to 15 km/h. The probability of precipitation and thunderstorms remains at 0%, ensuring a dry and pleasant night.

Temperature History:

The forecasted high for today is 29°C, while the low is expected to be 15°C. These temperatures are close to the average for this time of year, with an average high of 28°C and an average low of 11°C.

Rawalpindi, Punjab

Rawalpindi, the vibrant twin city of Islamabad, is currently experiencing a day of pleasant weather with hazy sunshine and mild temperatures. Here’s an in-depth look at the current conditions and a forecast for the evening and night.

Current Conditions:

Temperature: The current temperature in Rawalpindi stands at 20°C, offering a comfortable climate for residents and visitors alike.

Sunshine: Hazy sunshine prevails in the city, casting a gentle warmth over the surroundings.

RealFeel: The RealFeel temperature is reported as 21°C, making it slightly warmer than the actual reading. In the shade, it feels like 19°C.

UV Index: The maximum UV index is 2, categorized as low, meaning there’s a minimal risk of sun exposure causing harm.

Wind: A gentle breeze is blowing from the north-northwest at 9 km/h, with gusts occasionally reaching 16 km/h.

Humidity: The humidity stands at a relatively low 41%, with indoor humidity also matching the ideal level of 41%.

Evening Forecast:

As the day progresses, Rawalpindi’s temperature is expected to rise to a high of 29°C, with a real-feel temperature of 29°C. The evening promises cooler conditions with hazy sunshine, making it ideal for outdoor activities or a casual stroll.

The UV index remains moderate at 4, suggesting that sunscreen and sun protection are still advisable. Winds will shift to the northwest at 9 km/h, with gusts reaching 19 km/h.

The probability of precipitation and thunderstorms remains at a low 0%, ensuring a dry evening.

Night Forecast:

The night will see temperatures drop to 14°C, with a RealFeel temperature of 13°C. The skies are expected to be mostly clear to partly cloudy, perfect for enjoying the serene Rawalpindi nights.

Winds will continue to blow gently from the north-northeast at 9 km/h, with gusts up to 11 km/h. The probability of precipitation and thunderstorms remains at 0%, promising a dry and peaceful night.

Temperature History:

The forecasted high for today is 29°C, while the low is expected to be 14°C. These temperatures are in line with the average for this time of year, which typically includes a high of 28°C and a low of 11°C.

