Weather Update For Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Islamabad

Current Conditions:

Temperature: The current temperature in Islamabad is 28°C, with a RealFeel® of 28°C. In the shade, it feels slightly cooler at 25°C.

UV Index: The UV Index is at 4, which is considered moderate, so make sure to wear sunscreen if you plan to spend time outdoors.

Wind: The wind is coming from the southwest at 4 km/h, with occasional gusts of up to 5 km/h.

Advertisement

Humidity: The humidity level is at 53%, which makes it slightly humid.

Dew Point: The dew point is 15°C, indicating the temperature at which the air would become saturated.

Pressure: The atmospheric pressure is currently decreasing, with a reading of 1011 mb.

Cloud Cover: The sky is 51% covered by clouds, providing a mix of sunshine and overcast conditions.

Visibility: Visibility is reduced to 5 km, so take care when driving or moving outdoors.

Cloud Ceiling: The cloud ceiling is high at 9100 meters above the ground.

Advertisement

Rawalpindi, Punjab

Current Weather:

Hazy Sunshine: The city is currently under hazy sunshine, providing a gentle warmth to the surroundings.

Temperature: The current temperature stands at 32°C, but it feels slightly cooler with a RealFeel® of 28°C. In the shade, the RealFeel ShadeTM is 25°C.

UV Index: The maximum UV index for today is 4, categorized as moderate. So, while enjoying the outdoors, it’s advisable to take precautions against the sun.

Wind: A light southwesterly wind is blowing at 4 km/h, with occasional gusts of up to 5 km/h.

Advertisement

Humidity: The humidity level is at 53%, creating slightly humid conditions.

Dew Point: The dew point is at 15°C.

Pressure: The atmospheric pressure remains steady at 1011 mb.

Cloud Cover: The sky is partly cloudy, with a cloud cover of 51%.

Visibility: Visibility is around 5 km, providing clear views of the city.

Cloud Ceiling: The cloud ceiling is relatively high at 9100 meters.

Advertisement

Also Read Pakistan Weather Update: Dry weather likely to prevail over most parts KARACHI: Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the...