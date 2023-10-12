Weather Update For Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Pakistan Weather Update: Dry weather likely to prevail over most parts
KARACHI: Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the...
Current Conditions:
Temperature: The current temperature in Islamabad is 28°C, with a RealFeel® of 28°C. In the shade, it feels slightly cooler at 25°C.
UV Index: The UV Index is at 4, which is considered moderate, so make sure to wear sunscreen if you plan to spend time outdoors.
Wind: The wind is coming from the southwest at 4 km/h, with occasional gusts of up to 5 km/h.
Humidity: The humidity level is at 53%, which makes it slightly humid.
Dew Point: The dew point is 15°C, indicating the temperature at which the air would become saturated.
Pressure: The atmospheric pressure is currently decreasing, with a reading of 1011 mb.
Cloud Cover: The sky is 51% covered by clouds, providing a mix of sunshine and overcast conditions.
Visibility: Visibility is reduced to 5 km, so take care when driving or moving outdoors.
Cloud Ceiling: The cloud ceiling is high at 9100 meters above the ground.
Current Weather:
Hazy Sunshine: The city is currently under hazy sunshine, providing a gentle warmth to the surroundings.
