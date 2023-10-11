Weather update for Karachi, Hyderabad – 11 October 2023

Islamabad Weather Update Today
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts rain in the country's capital, Islamabad,...
Sindh, Pakistan, is currently experiencing a mix of weather conditions, with both Karachi and Hyderabad offering different aspects of the autumn climate. Here’s the latest weather update for both cities:
Temperature: Karachi is basking in a warm 33°C, providing the residents with a pleasant day to enjoy outdoor activities without being overwhelmed by heat.
Sunshine: The city is currently under partly sunny skies, allowing the sun to peek through the clouds. This mixed weather condition makes it an ideal time for various outdoor pursuits.
RealFeel: The RealFeel temperature in Karachi is 39°C, indicating that it might feel slightly warmer than the actual temperature. It’s essential to stay well-hydrated and take measures to shield yourself from the sun’s intensity.
Wind: A gentle westerly wind is blowing at 7 km/h, with wind gusts also reaching up to 7 km/h. This provides some relief from the warmth.
Humidity: The relative humidity in Karachi is at 51%, creating moderately humid conditions.
Dew Point: The dew point in Karachi is 22°C, highlighting the presence of moisture in the air, albeit not excessively so.
Pressure: The atmospheric pressure is decreasing at 1013 mb, suggesting some changes in weather patterns.
Cloud Cover: Karachi currently has 35% cloud cover, meaning that the skies are partly cloudy.
Visibility: Visibility is good but slightly reduced compared to Hyderabad, with a range of 5 km, allowing for clear travel and views.
Cloud Ceiling: The clouds in Karachi are situated at a higher altitude, at 6100 meters, contributing to the partly sunny conditions.
Temperature: Hyderabad, Sindh, is enjoying a similar temperature of 33°C, providing a comfortable environment for outdoor activities.
Sunshine: Hazy sunshine is prevalent in Hyderabad, with the sun filtering through the clouds, offering a pleasing day for outdoor endeavors.
RealFeel: In Hyderabad, the RealFeel temperature is 39°C, and in the shade, it’s 35°C. Ensure that you stay well-hydrated and seek shade when needed to avoid overheating.
Wind: A gentle southeast wind is blowing at 5 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching 6 km/h. This breeze provides some relief from the warmth.
Humidity: Hyderabad’s relative humidity is at 50%, indicating a moderate level of moisture in the air.
Dew Point: The dew point in Hyderabad is 21°C, indicative of a noticeable level of humidity in the air.
Pressure: In Hyderabad, the atmospheric pressure is increasing at 1011 mb, signifying stable weather conditions.
Cloud Cover: Hyderabad has a slightly higher cloud cover compared to Karachi, at 51%, offering more shade and relief from the sun.
Visibility: Visibility in Hyderabad is slightly better, with a range of 6 km, providing clear views and safe travel conditions.
Cloud Ceiling: The clouds in Hyderabad are situated at a higher altitude, at 9100 meters, which is typical of hazy conditions.
