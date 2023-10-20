Weather Update For Karachi, Hyderabad

Karachi residents can expect a day of warm and humid weather, with some sunshine breaking through the clouds.

Karachi, Sindh

Current Temperature: The current temperature in Karachi is around 34°C, with a RealFeel® of 36°C. It’s already quite warm out there.

UV Index: The maximum UV index for the day is 6, which is considered high. So, if you plan to be outdoors, make sure to apply sunscreen and take the necessary precautions to protect your skin from the sun’s rays.

Wind: The wind is currently calm at 0 km/h with no gusts. Later in the day, expect a gentle breeze from the west-southwest at 13 km/h with gusts up to 35 km/h.

Humidity: The humidity level is currently at 61%, making it an extremely humid day. Expect to feel the moisture in the air throughout the day.

Dew Point: The dew point is at 22°C, which contributes to the muggy atmosphere in Karachi.

Pressure: The atmospheric pressure is steady at 1016 mb.

Cloud Cover: The sky is partially cloudy, with 65% cloud cover. You can still expect to see some sunshine throughout the day.

Visibility: Visibility is at 5 km, which should be sufficient for most outdoor activities.

Hyderabad, Sindh

The weather conditions in Hyderabad are quite favorable for those looking to enjoy a day outdoors. Here’s a closer look at the current weather in Hyderabad:

Temperature: The current temperature is a scorching 38°C, but it might feel even hotter with a RealFeel® of 39°C under the sun.

As the day turns to night, the temperature will drop to a comfortable 25°C, with a RealFeel® of 27°C.

UV Index: The UV index is moderately high at 6, so it’s advisable to protect yourself from the sun’s rays, especially during midday.

Wind: Expect a light breeze from the southwest at 9 km/h during the afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 19 km/h.

Humidity: The humidity currently stands at 61%, making it feel quite humid.

Dew Point: The dew point is at 21°C, contributing to the warm atmosphere.

Pressure: The atmospheric pressure remains steady at 1013 mb.

Cloud Cover: There are virtually no clouds in the sky, with a cloud cover of 0%.

Visibility: The visibility is good, extending up to 5 km.

