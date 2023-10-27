Weather Update For Karachi, Hyderabad

Weather Update For Islamabad, Rawalpindi
The sprawling metropolis of Karachi is in for a weather rollercoaster today as the city experiences a mix of sunshine and clouds, accompanied by warm and humid conditions. The weather report for October 27, 2023, offers insights into what Karachi residents can expect throughout the day.
Karachi’s morning begins with a temperature of 25°C and a real feel of 28°C, ensuring a warm and comfortable start to the day. There are some patchy clouds overhead, hinting at the mixed weather conditions to come. Winds from the west at 11 km/h are expected, with gusts potentially reaching up to 28 km/h.
As the day progresses, Karachi is set to experience intervals of clouds and sunshine. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 34°C, with a real feel of 34°C. The sun’s rays will be accompanied by a gentle breeze from the west, blowing at 15 km/h, and gusts possibly reaching 37 km/h. Despite the occasional cloud cover, the chance of precipitation and thunderstorms remains a low 1%, with expected rainfall at 0.0 mm.
As evening falls upon Karachi, the city will experience a rise in humidity, making the real feel climb to 28°C. The cloud cover is expected to increase, reaching 94%, which could bring a more overcast ambiance to the city. The wind from the west will continue at 11 km/h, with gusts up to 28 km/h. Precipitation and thunderstorms are still unlikely, with a minimal 1% chance of rain and no expected storms.
Today’s temperature history shows that Karachi is experiencing a day slightly cooler than the historical average for this date. The forecasted high of 34°C is just below the average of 35°C, while the low of 25°C is in line with the usual low temperature for this time of year.
The bustling city of Hyderabad in the Sindh region is in for a day of very warm weather with intermittent clouds and sunshine. The weather report for October 27, 2023, unveils what Hyderabad residents can expect during the course of the day.
The day in Hyderabad, Sindh, kicks off with a comfortable 28°C temperature and a real feel of 30°C. The skies are adorned with a mix of clouds and sun, providing an auspicious beginning to the day. A gentle breeze from the south-southwest at 8 km/h is in the forecast, with gusts peaking at 9 km/h.
As the day progresses, Hyderabad is set to experience very warm conditions with intermittent clouds and sunshine. The temperature is anticipated to soar to a high of 38°C, with a real feel of 37°C, ensuring residents bask in the warmth of the afternoon sun. A slightly stronger breeze from the west-southwest at 15 km/h is expected, with gusts possibly reaching up to 30 km/h. Despite a cloud cover of 58%, the likelihood of precipitation and thunderstorms remains low at 1%.
Hyderabad’s evening promises to be warm with intermittent patchy clouds. The temperature is projected to hover around 25°C, with a real feel of 26°C. The wind is set to persist from the west-southwest at 17 km/h, occasionally gusting up to 30 km/h. The probability of precipitation remains at 0%, and no thunderstorms are expected. The evening may see an increase in cloud cover, reaching up to 98%, resulting in a somewhat overcast sky.
The temperature forecast for Hyderabad, Sindh, on October 27, 2023, is slightly above the historical average for this date. The expected high of 38°C surpasses the typical average of 35°C, while the anticipated low of 25°C aligns with historical lows.
