Weather Update For Karachi, Hyderabad

Karachi, Sindh

The sprawling metropolis of Karachi is in for a weather rollercoaster today as the city experiences a mix of sunshine and clouds, accompanied by warm and humid conditions. The weather report for October 27, 2023, offers insights into what Karachi residents can expect throughout the day.

Morning:

Karachi’s morning begins with a temperature of 25°C and a real feel of 28°C, ensuring a warm and comfortable start to the day. There are some patchy clouds overhead, hinting at the mixed weather conditions to come. Winds from the west at 11 km/h are expected, with gusts potentially reaching up to 28 km/h.

Afternoon:

As the day progresses, Karachi is set to experience intervals of clouds and sunshine. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 34°C, with a real feel of 34°C. The sun’s rays will be accompanied by a gentle breeze from the west, blowing at 15 km/h, and gusts possibly reaching 37 km/h. Despite the occasional cloud cover, the chance of precipitation and thunderstorms remains a low 1%, with expected rainfall at 0.0 mm.

Evening:

As evening falls upon Karachi, the city will experience a rise in humidity, making the real feel climb to 28°C. The cloud cover is expected to increase, reaching 94%, which could bring a more overcast ambiance to the city. The wind from the west will continue at 11 km/h, with gusts up to 28 km/h. Precipitation and thunderstorms are still unlikely, with a minimal 1% chance of rain and no expected storms.

Temperature History :

Today’s temperature history shows that Karachi is experiencing a day slightly cooler than the historical average for this date. The forecasted high of 34°C is just below the average of 35°C, while the low of 25°C is in line with the usual low temperature for this time of year.

Hyderabad, Sindh

The bustling city of Hyderabad in the Sindh region is in for a day of very warm weather with intermittent clouds and sunshine. The weather report for October 27, 2023, unveils what Hyderabad residents can expect during the course of the day.

Morning:

The day in Hyderabad, Sindh, kicks off with a comfortable 28°C temperature and a real feel of 30°C. The skies are adorned with a mix of clouds and sun, providing an auspicious beginning to the day. A gentle breeze from the south-southwest at 8 km/h is in the forecast, with gusts peaking at 9 km/h.

Afternoon:

As the day progresses, Hyderabad is set to experience very warm conditions with intermittent clouds and sunshine. The temperature is anticipated to soar to a high of 38°C, with a real feel of 37°C, ensuring residents bask in the warmth of the afternoon sun. A slightly stronger breeze from the west-southwest at 15 km/h is expected, with gusts possibly reaching up to 30 km/h. Despite a cloud cover of 58%, the likelihood of precipitation and thunderstorms remains low at 1%.

Evening:

Hyderabad’s evening promises to be warm with intermittent patchy clouds. The temperature is projected to hover around 25°C, with a real feel of 26°C. The wind is set to persist from the west-southwest at 17 km/h, occasionally gusting up to 30 km/h. The probability of precipitation remains at 0%, and no thunderstorms are expected. The evening may see an increase in cloud cover, reaching up to 98%, resulting in a somewhat overcast sky.

Temperature History :

The temperature forecast for Hyderabad, Sindh, on October 27, 2023, is slightly above the historical average for this date. The expected high of 38°C surpasses the typical average of 35°C, while the anticipated low of 25°C aligns with historical lows.

