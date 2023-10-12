Advertisement
Weather update for Karachi, Hyderabad

The sprawling metropolis of Karachi is basking in a mix of sun and clouds today, making for a pleasant day. Here’s the latest weather update:

Karachi, Sindh

Current Weather: The current temperature in Karachi is 34°C, with a RealFeel® of 33°C. It’s a comfortable day to be out and about.

UV Index: The maximum UV index for today is moderate, with a value of 3. So, make sure to wear sunscreen if you plan to spend time outdoors.

Wind: The winds are blowing from the west at a speed of 19 km/h, with gusts reaching the same level. It’s a mild breeze that adds to the overall comfort.

Humidity: Karachi is currently experiencing a humidity level of 69%, making it quite humid. This could impact your comfort, so stay hydrated.

Dew Point: The dew point is 23°C, indicating a level of humidity in the air.

Pressure: The atmospheric pressure is currently rising, with a reading of 1014 mb.

Cloud Cover: The skies are partially covered with clouds at 35%, providing some relief from direct sunlight.

Visibility: The visibility in Karachi is 5 km, providing a clear line of sight.

Cloud Ceiling: The cloud ceiling is high at 12200 meters, well above ground level.

Hyderabad, Sindh

Current weather conditions:

Temperature: The current temperature is 38°C, but it feels slightly warmer with a RealFeel of 34°C.

Wind: A gentle south-southwesterly breeze at 13 km/h is rustling through the city, with gusts reaching up to 22 km/h.

Humidity: The air is moderately humid, with a humidity level of 68%.

UV Index: The maximum UV index for the day is 6, considered high, so be sure to apply sunscreen if you’re planning to spend time outdoors.

Cloud Cover: There’s partial cloud cover at 51%, which is providing some shade to the city.

Visibility: Visibility is around 5 km, providing a clear view of the cityscape.

Pressure: The atmospheric pressure is on the rise at 1010 mb, suggesting stable weather conditions.

Dew Point: The dew point is at 23°C, indicating the temperature at which air becomes saturated and forms dew.

Indoor Humidity: Indoors, it’s also quite humid, with a reading of 68%.

