Weather Update For Lahore, Faisalabad

Weather Update For Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Today's weather in Peshawar promises to be pleasant, offering...
Lahore, the heart of Punjab, is currently experiencing pleasant weather. The temperature is 27 °C, but it feels a bit warmer with a RealFeel® of 27°C. The shade provides some relief with a RealFeel ShadeTM of 23°C.
Weather Details:
Max UV Index: 4 (moderate)
Wind: From the west-northwest (WNW) at 8 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching 9 km/h.
Humidity: The air is slightly humid, with a humidity level of 63%.
Indoor Humidity: Indoors, the humidity level remains at 63%, indicating a slightly humid environment.
Dew Point: The dew point is at 17°C.
Pressure: The atmospheric pressure is stable at 1017 mb.
Cloud Cover: The sky is partly cloudy, with 51% cloud cover.
Visibility: The visibility is 1.6 km, which is slightly limited.
Cloud Ceiling: The cloud ceiling is high at 9100 meters.
Faisalabad is experiencing a moderate weather pattern today, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Here’s a breakdown of the current weather conditions:
Current Conditions:
Temperature: The current temperature is 29°C, but it feels a bit warmer with a RealFeel® of 31°C, especially when you step out into the hazy sun.
UV Index: The UV index is moderate, with a maximum of 4, so it’s advisable to apply sunscreen if you plan to spend time outdoors.
Wind: A gentle southerly breeze is blowing at 5 km/h, occasionally gusting up to 12 km/h.
Humidity: The relative humidity is at 61%, making the day feel slightly humid.
Dew Point: The dew point stands at 17°C, indicating the temperature at which the air would become saturated and dew would form.
Pressure: The atmospheric pressure is on the rise at 1015 mb.
Cloud Cover: The sky is partially covered with clouds, at around 51%.
Visibility: Visibility is good, measuring 1.6 kilometers.
Cloud Ceiling: The clouds are quite high, with a ceiling of 9100 meters.
