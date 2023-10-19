Advertisement
Weather Update For Lahore, Faisalabad

Lahore, the heart of Punjab, is currently experiencing pleasant weather. The temperature is 27 °C, but it feels a bit warmer with a RealFeel® of 27°C. The shade provides some relief with a RealFeel ShadeTM of 23°C.

Lahore, Punjab

Weather Details:

Max UV Index: 4 (moderate)

Wind: From the west-northwest (WNW) at 8 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching 9 km/h.

Humidity: The air is slightly humid, with a humidity level of 63%.

Indoor Humidity: Indoors, the humidity level remains at 63%, indicating a slightly humid environment.

Dew Point: The dew point is at 17°C.

Pressure: The atmospheric pressure is stable at 1017 mb.

Cloud Cover: The sky is partly cloudy, with 51% cloud cover.

Visibility: The visibility is 1.6 km, which is slightly limited.

Cloud Ceiling: The cloud ceiling is high at 9100 meters.

Faisalabad, Punjab

Faisalabad is experiencing a moderate weather pattern today, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Here’s a breakdown of the current weather conditions:

Current Conditions:

Temperature: The current temperature is 29°C, but it feels a bit warmer with a RealFeel® of 31°C, especially when you step out into the hazy sun.

UV Index: The UV index is moderate, with a maximum of 4, so it’s advisable to apply sunscreen if you plan to spend time outdoors.

Wind: A gentle southerly breeze is blowing at 5 km/h, occasionally gusting up to 12 km/h.

Humidity: The relative humidity is at 61%, making the day feel slightly humid.

Dew Point: The dew point stands at 17°C, indicating the temperature at which the air would become saturated and dew would form.

Pressure: The atmospheric pressure is on the rise at 1015 mb.

Cloud Cover: The sky is partially covered with clouds, at around 51%.

Visibility: Visibility is good, measuring 1.6 kilometers.

Cloud Ceiling: The clouds are quite high, with a ceiling of 9100 meters.

