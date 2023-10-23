Weather Update For Lahore, Faisalabad

Lahore, Punjab

The vibrant city of Lahore is being graced by hazy sunshine and pleasant temperatures today. The current temperature stands at 25°C, with the RealFeel® temperature reaching a comfortable 27°C, making it an ideal day for enjoying the outdoors.

Daytime Forecast:

Lahore is set to enjoy hazy sunshine throughout the day, with the mercury expected to climb to 27°C. The RealFeel® temperature will be around 28°C, and in the shade, it will feel cooler at 26°C. The UV index is moderate at 4, indicating a manageable level of UV radiation. A gentle breeze from the north-northwest at 9 km/h is expected, with gusts potentially reaching 19 km/h.

Evening and nighttime conditions:

As the sun sets, temperatures will gradually dip to 17°C, with the RealFeel® temperature remaining steady at 17°C. The evening is expected to be clear and calm, with winds from the northeast at 9 km/h and gusts of up to 11 km/h.

Additional weather information:

Humidity: Lahore’s humidity levels are slightly humid, with a reading of 52%, both indoors and outdoors. The dew point is at 14°C, indicating a comfortable atmosphere.

UV Index: The UV Index is moderate, meaning sun safety measures are recommended for prolonged outdoor activities.

Precipitation: The likelihood of precipitation is minimal, with only a 1% chance of rain. Thunderstorms are not expected, and precipitation amounts are negligible at 0.0 mm.

Cloud Cover: Lahore is currently experiencing partly cloudy skies, with 51% cloud cover. However, this is expected to clear as the day progresses.

Temperature History:

The forecasted high of 27°C is slightly below the average temperature for this date, which is typically around 32°C. In comparison, last year on the same date, Lahore experienced a similar temperature pattern, with a high of 31°C and a low of 18°C.

Faisalabad, Punjab

The city of Faisalabad is being graced by brilliant sunshine and pleasant temperatures today, offering its residents and visitors a delightful day to enjoy the outdoors. The current temperature stands at a comfortable 25°C, with the RealFeel® temperature reaching 29°C, making it an ideal day to savor the sun.

Daytime Forecast:

Faisalabad is in for a day of abundant sunshine, with the mercury expected to climb to 28°C. The RealFeel® temperature will be around 31°C, and in the shade, it will feel comfortably warm at 28°C. The UV index is moderate at 4, indicating a manageable level of UV radiation. A gentle breeze from the south at 4 km/h is expected, with gusts potentially reaching 6 km/h.

Evening and nighttime conditions:

As the sun sets, temperatures will gradually dip to 17°C, with the RealFeel® temperature remaining stable at 17°C. The evening is anticipated to be clear and serene, with winds from the east at 6 km/h and gusts of up to 13 km/h.

Additional weather information:

Humidity: Faisalabad’s humidity levels are slightly humid, with a reading of 60%, both indoors and outdoors. The dew point is at 17°C, indicating a comfortable atmosphere.

UV Index: The UV Index is moderate, meaning sun safety measures are recommended for extended outdoor activities.

Precipitation: The likelihood of precipitation is minimal, with only a 2% chance of rain. Thunderstorms are not expected, and precipitation amounts are negligible at 0.0 mm.

Cloud Cover: Faisalabad is currently experiencing clear skies with no cloud cover, making it a perfect day to enjoy the great weather.

Temperature History:

The forecasted high of 28°C is slightly below the average temperature for this date, which is typically around 32°C. In comparison, last year on the same date, Faisalabad experienced a similar temperature pattern, with a high of 31°C and a low of 18°C.

