Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Weather Update For Lahore, Faisalabad

Weather Update For Lahore, Faisalabad

Articles
Advertisement
Weather Update For Lahore, Faisalabad

Weather Update For Lahore, Faisalabad

Advertisement

Lahore, Punjab

The vibrant city of Lahore is being graced by hazy sunshine and pleasant temperatures today. The current temperature stands at 25°C, with the RealFeel® temperature reaching a comfortable 27°C, making it an ideal day for enjoying the outdoors.

Daytime Forecast:

Lahore is set to enjoy hazy sunshine throughout the day, with the mercury expected to climb to 27°C. The RealFeel® temperature will be around 28°C, and in the shade, it will feel cooler at 26°C. The UV index is moderate at 4, indicating a manageable level of UV radiation. A gentle breeze from the north-northwest at 9 km/h is expected, with gusts potentially reaching 19 km/h.

Evening and nighttime conditions:

Advertisement

As the sun sets, temperatures will gradually dip to 17°C, with the RealFeel® temperature remaining steady at 17°C. The evening is expected to be clear and calm, with winds from the northeast at 9 km/h and gusts of up to 11 km/h.

Additional weather information:

Humidity: Lahore’s humidity levels are slightly humid, with a reading of 52%, both indoors and outdoors. The dew point is at 14°C, indicating a comfortable atmosphere.

UV Index: The UV Index is moderate, meaning sun safety measures are recommended for prolonged outdoor activities.

Precipitation: The likelihood of precipitation is minimal, with only a 1% chance of rain. Thunderstorms are not expected, and precipitation amounts are negligible at 0.0 mm.

Cloud Cover: Lahore is currently experiencing partly cloudy skies, with 51% cloud cover. However, this is expected to clear as the day progresses.

Advertisement

Temperature History:

The forecasted high of 27°C is slightly below the average temperature for this date, which is typically around 32°C. In comparison, last year on the same date, Lahore experienced a similar temperature pattern, with a high of 31°C and a low of 18°C.

Faisalabad, Punjab

The city of Faisalabad is being graced by brilliant sunshine and pleasant temperatures today, offering its residents and visitors a delightful day to enjoy the outdoors. The current temperature stands at a comfortable 25°C, with the RealFeel® temperature reaching 29°C, making it an ideal day to savor the sun.

Daytime Forecast:

Faisalabad is in for a day of abundant sunshine, with the mercury expected to climb to 28°C. The RealFeel® temperature will be around 31°C, and in the shade, it will feel comfortably warm at 28°C. The UV index is moderate at 4, indicating a manageable level of UV radiation. A gentle breeze from the south at 4 km/h is expected, with gusts potentially reaching 6 km/h.

Advertisement

Evening and nighttime conditions:

As the sun sets, temperatures will gradually dip to 17°C, with the RealFeel® temperature remaining stable at 17°C. The evening is anticipated to be clear and serene, with winds from the east at 6 km/h and gusts of up to 13 km/h.

Additional weather information:

Humidity: Faisalabad’s humidity levels are slightly humid, with a reading of 60%, both indoors and outdoors. The dew point is at 17°C, indicating a comfortable atmosphere.

UV Index: The UV Index is moderate, meaning sun safety measures are recommended for extended outdoor activities.

Precipitation: The likelihood of precipitation is minimal, with only a 2% chance of rain. Thunderstorms are not expected, and precipitation amounts are negligible at 0.0 mm.

Advertisement

Cloud Cover: Faisalabad is currently experiencing clear skies with no cloud cover, making it a perfect day to enjoy the great weather.

Temperature History:

The forecasted high of 28°C is slightly below the average temperature for this date, which is typically around 32°C. In comparison, last year on the same date, Faisalabad experienced a similar temperature pattern, with a high of 31°C and a low of 18°C.

Also Read

Weather Forecast For Islamabad, Rawalpindi
Weather Forecast For Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Islamabad, Punjab Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, is experiencing a mild...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Weather News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story