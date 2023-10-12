Weather Update For Lahore, Faisalabad

The weather in Lahore today promises to be a pleasant blend of sunshine and moderate temperatures. The current conditions indicate a temperature of 34°C, but it’s essential to note that the RealFeel® temperature is slightly lower at 32°C, making it feel more comfortable.

The RealFeel ShadeTM temperature is even cooler at 29°C. This means that while it might appear to be a hot day, the conditions are relatively bearable.

Lahore, Punjab

Weather information:

Wind: The wind is calm, blowing from the north at 0 km/h, with no gusts to worry about.

Humidity: The humidity stands at 50%, providing a slightly humid atmosphere.

Dew Point: The dew point is 17°C, contributing to the comfortable feel of the day.

Pressure: The atmospheric pressure is rising, currently at 1014 mb.

Cloud Cover: The sky is partially covered with clouds, with a cloud cover of 51%.

Visibility: Visibility is reduced to 5 km.

Cloud Ceiling: The cloud ceiling is relatively high at 9100 meters, which means there are no concerns about low clouds or reduced visibility.

Faisalabad, Punjab

Weather Conditions:

RealFeel ShadeTM: 29°C: The shade temperature is a touch cooler, making it a pleasant experience for those stepping out of the sun.

Wind: North at 3 km/h. A gentle breeze is blowing from the north, providing a slight relief from the warmth.

Humidity: 54%: The air has a moderate level of humidity, making the weather feel a bit muggy.

Dew Point: 18°C: The dew point is indicative of the amount of moisture in the air, and 18°C suggests a fairly comfortable level of humidity.

Pressure: 1010 mb. The atmospheric pressure remains stable at 1010 millibars.

Cloud Cover: 51%: There is partial cloud cover, which can provide some relief from the direct sunlight.

Visibility: 5 km. Visibility is good, allowing for clear views of the city.

Cloud Ceiling: 9100 m: The cloud ceiling is high, meaning clouds are relatively high in the sky.

