Weather update for Lahore today

Lahore, the heart of Pakistan, is graced with a delightful gift from nature today: perfect weather that promises sunshine and warmth.

As we delve into the details of the current conditions, you’ll find every reason to step out and enjoy the day. With a current temperature of 34°C and a RealFeel® of 34°C, it’s comfortably warm without being scorching.

Even in the shade, the RealFeel ShadeTM is a pleasant 31°C, making it a fantastic day for outdoor activities.

Today’s weather outlook

As we look ahead to the rest of the day, you’ll be delighted to know that it’s going to be a memorable one. The daytime high is expected to reach 34°C, providing ample opportunities to soak up the sun’s warmth. The RealFeel ShadeTM, at 32°C, will ensure that even in the shade, you can bask in the pleasant conditions.

Advertisement

The wind will continue to be your companion, originating from the WNW at 9 km/h, with gusts occasionally reaching 15 km/h, offering a gentle breeze.

Morning and afternoon delight

The morning and afternoon hours are your ticket to enjoying the abundance of sunshine Lahore has to offer. Whether you have outdoor plans or simply wish to take a leisurely stroll, the weather is on your side.

With the temperature reaching its peak at 34°C, it’s an excellent time to enjoy the outdoors. The WNW wind at 9 km/h will be a soothing companion during your activities.

Sunrise/Sunset:

With 11 hours and 33 minutes of daylight to enjoy, this day offers ample time to make the most of the wonderful weather. The sun will rise at 6:03 AM, and the sky will transform with a beautiful sunset at 5:36 PM.

Advertisement

Also Read Karachi weather updates – 09 October 2023 Karachi's waether will be dry on Monday. Temperature will reach 32°C at...