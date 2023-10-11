Weather Update For Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Karachi weather updates – 09 October 2023
Karachi's waether will be dry on Monday. Temperature will reach 32°C at...
The beautiful city of Peshawar, located in the heart of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is currently basking under a sunny sky. The weather in Peshawar is delightful, with clear skies and a comfortable temperature. Here’s a closer look at the current weather conditions:
The current temperature is a pleasant 34°C, but it feels even warmer with a RealFeel® of 30°C in the sun and 27°C in the shade.
A light southwestern wind is blowing at 15 km/h, providing a gentle breeze to keep the weather comfortable.
The humidity is relatively low at 32%, creating a dry and comfortable atmosphere.
Currently, there is no cloud cover, and the sky is mostly clear.
Visibility is excellent at 16 km, allowing for a clear view of the beautiful city.
The cloud ceiling is high at 12,200 meters, indicating no significant cloud cover near the city.
Peshawar is expected to continue enjoying pleasant weather on October 11th.
The temperature is expected to reach a high of 34°C with plenty of sunshine. The RealFeel® temperature will be around 35°C, making it feel warm and comfortable.
The wind direction will shift to the east at 7 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 20 km/h in the afternoon.
As the sun sets, the temperature will drop to 19°C with clear skies. The RealFeel® temperature will be around 18°C.
For your reference, the historical temperature data for October 11th in Peshawar is as follows:
High (forecast): 34°C
Low (forecast): 19°C
Average (historical): 31°C
Catch all the Weather News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.