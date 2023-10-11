Advertisement
Weather Update For Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Weather Update For Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Articles
Weather Update For Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Weather Update For Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The beautiful city of Peshawar, located in the heart of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is currently basking under a sunny sky. The weather in Peshawar is delightful, with clear skies and a comfortable temperature. Here’s a closer look at the current weather conditions:

Temperature

The current temperature is a pleasant 34°C, but it feels even warmer with a RealFeel® of 30°C in the sun and 27°C in the shade.

Wind

A light southwestern wind is blowing at 15 km/h, providing a gentle breeze to keep the weather comfortable.

Humidity

The humidity is relatively low at 32%, creating a dry and comfortable atmosphere.

Cloud Cover

Currently, there is no cloud cover, and the sky is mostly clear.

Visibility

Visibility is excellent at 16 km, allowing for a clear view of the beautiful city.

Cloud Ceiling

The cloud ceiling is high at 12,200 meters, indicating no significant cloud cover near the city.

Weather Forecast

Peshawar is expected to continue enjoying pleasant weather on October 11th.

Daytime

The temperature is expected to reach a high of 34°C with plenty of sunshine. The RealFeel® temperature will be around 35°C, making it feel warm and comfortable.

Wind

The wind direction will shift to the east at 7 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 20 km/h in the afternoon.

Nighttime

As the sun sets, the temperature will drop to 19°C with clear skies. The RealFeel® temperature will be around 18°C.

Temperature History

For your reference, the historical temperature data for October 11th in Peshawar is as follows:

High (forecast): 34°C

Low (forecast): 19°C

Average (historical): 31°C

