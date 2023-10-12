Advertisement
Weather Update For Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

As of today, in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the weather is quite pleasant. The current temperature stands at 26°C, with the RealFeel® temperature being 26°C as well. The shade offers a slightly cooler RealFeel ShadeTM temperature of 24°C.

The maximum UV index is 2, which is considered low. The wind is blowing from the northeast at 7 km/h, with wind gusts also reaching 7 km/h. The humidity level is at 43%, and the indoor humidity also matches at 43%, which is considered ideal.

The dew point is at 12°C, and the atmospheric pressure is steady at 1014 mb. The skies are virtually clear, with no cloud cover at 0%, and visibility extends up to 5 km. The cloud ceiling stands at sea level, at 0 meters.

Today’s Forecast:

The weather forecast for the day indicates that Peshawar will enjoy a high of 33°C with a RealFeel® temperature of 35°C. The evening will remain warm with a RealFeel ShadeTM temperature of 32°C. The day will be cooler and sunnier, making it an excellent day for outdoor activities. The maximum UV index is moderate at 5.

Evening and night:

The evening and overnight hours will maintain comfortable temperatures. The evening will have a low of 19°C with a RealFeel® temperature of 18°C. The wind will be from the north-northeast at 7 km/h, with gusts up to 20 km/h.

Sunrise and Sunset:

On this day, you can enjoy approximately 11 hours and 28 minutes of daylight. The sun is expected to rise at 6:16 AM and set at 5:44 PM.

Pakistan Weather Update: Rain with wind, thunderstorm expected in most parts
Pakistan Weather Update: Rain with wind, thunderstorm expected in most parts

KARACHI: Rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper...

