Weather Update For Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan Weather Update: Rain with wind, thunderstorm expected in most parts
KARACHI: Rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper...
As of today, in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the weather is quite pleasant. The current temperature stands at 26°C, with the RealFeel® temperature being 26°C as well. The shade offers a slightly cooler RealFeel ShadeTM temperature of 24°C.
The maximum UV index is 2, which is considered low. The wind is blowing from the northeast at 7 km/h, with wind gusts also reaching 7 km/h. The humidity level is at 43%, and the indoor humidity also matches at 43%, which is considered ideal.
The dew point is at 12°C, and the atmospheric pressure is steady at 1014 mb. The skies are virtually clear, with no cloud cover at 0%, and visibility extends up to 5 km. The cloud ceiling stands at sea level, at 0 meters.
The weather forecast for the day indicates that Peshawar will enjoy a high of 33°C with a RealFeel® temperature of 35°C. The evening will remain warm with a RealFeel ShadeTM temperature of 32°C. The day will be cooler and sunnier, making it an excellent day for outdoor activities. The maximum UV index is moderate at 5.
The evening and overnight hours will maintain comfortable temperatures. The evening will have a low of 19°C with a RealFeel® temperature of 18°C. The wind will be from the north-northeast at 7 km/h, with gusts up to 20 km/h.
On this day, you can enjoy approximately 11 hours and 28 minutes of daylight. The sun is expected to rise at 6:16 AM and set at 5:44 PM.
Catch all the Weather News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.