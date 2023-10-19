Weather Update For Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan Weather Update: Dry weather expected in most parts
Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the...
Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Today’s weather in Peshawar promises to be pleasant, offering some respite from the scorching temperatures we’ve experienced lately. Let’s take a closer look at the weather conditions for the day:
Temperature: The current temperature is 24°C, but it feels slightly cooler with a RealFeel® of 24°C in the shade.
UV Index: The maximum UV index is 3, categorized as moderate, so be sure to protect your skin if you plan to spend time outdoors.
Wind: A gentle breeze is blowing from the northeast at 7 km/h, with gusts reaching the same speed.
Humidity: The humidity level is at a comfortable 60%, making the air slightly humid.
Dew Point: The dew point is at 14°C, indicating a pleasant level of moisture in the air.
Pressure: The atmospheric pressure remains stable at 1018 mb.
Cloud Cover: Currently, the sky is mostly clear with 0% cloud cover.
Visibility: Visibility is good, with a range of 5 km.
Cloud Ceiling: The cloud ceiling is at ground level, which means the sky is clear with no clouds.
Daytime Forecast:
The daytime high is expected to reach 28°C, which should make for a pleasant and not-too-hot day.
The RealFeel® temperature in the afternoon will be around 29°C, with the shade offering a cooler 27°C.
The skies will remain clear, and the UV index is moderate at 4.
Evening and Night Forecast:
As the day progresses into the evening, the temperature will drop to a comfortable 15°C, with a RealFeel® of 15°C.
The night will be clear, and there is a slight chance of a 1% probability of precipitation, but this is unlikely to affect your plans.
