Weather Update For Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Today’s weather in Peshawar promises to be pleasant, offering some respite from the scorching temperatures we’ve experienced lately. Let’s take a closer look at the weather conditions for the day:

Current weather conditions:

Temperature: The current temperature is 24°C, but it feels slightly cooler with a RealFeel® of 24°C in the shade.

UV Index: The maximum UV index is 3, categorized as moderate, so be sure to protect your skin if you plan to spend time outdoors.

Wind: A gentle breeze is blowing from the northeast at 7 km/h, with gusts reaching the same speed.

Humidity: The humidity level is at a comfortable 60%, making the air slightly humid.

Dew Point: The dew point is at 14°C, indicating a pleasant level of moisture in the air.

Pressure: The atmospheric pressure remains stable at 1018 mb.

Cloud Cover: Currently, the sky is mostly clear with 0% cloud cover.

Visibility: Visibility is good, with a range of 5 km.

Cloud Ceiling: The cloud ceiling is at ground level, which means the sky is clear with no clouds.

Daytime Forecast:

The daytime high is expected to reach 28°C, which should make for a pleasant and not-too-hot day.

The RealFeel® temperature in the afternoon will be around 29°C, with the shade offering a cooler 27°C.

The skies will remain clear, and the UV index is moderate at 4.

Evening and Night Forecast:

As the day progresses into the evening, the temperature will drop to a comfortable 15°C, with a RealFeel® of 15°C.

The night will be clear, and there is a slight chance of a 1% probability of precipitation, but this is unlikely to affect your plans.

