Weather Update For Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The historical city of Peshawar is currently basking in brilliant sunshine and delightfully moderate temperatures, making it a perfect day for the residents and visitors to embrace the great outdoors. The current temperature stands at a comfortable 25°C, with the RealFeel® temperature reaching a pleasant 27°C, promising a splendid day.

Daytime Forecast:

Peshawar is set to enjoy a day of abundant sunshine, with the mercury expected to rise to a high of 29°C. The RealFeel® temperature will be around 30°C, and in the shade, it will feel agreeably warm at 27°C. The UV index is moderate at 4, indicating a manageable level of UV radiation. A gentle breeze from the east at 7 km/h is anticipated, with gusts potentially reaching 15 km/h.

Evening and nighttime conditions:

As the sun sets, temperatures will gradually dip to 15°C, with the RealFeel® temperature remaining steady at 15°C. The evening is forecast to be clear and tranquil, with winds from the northeast at 7 km/h and gusts of up to 9 km/h.

Additional weather information:

Humidity: Peshawar’s humidity levels are quite comfortable at 39%, both indoors and outdoors. The dew point is at 10°C, indicating an ideal atmosphere.

UV Index: The UV Index is moderate, meaning sun safety measures are recommended for extended outdoor activities.

Precipitation: The likelihood of precipitation is minimal, with only a 2% chance of rain. Thunderstorms are not expected, and precipitation amounts are negligible at 0.0 mm.

Cloud Cover: Peshawar is currently experiencing clear skies with no cloud cover, promising an excellent day for enjoying the weather.

Temperature History:

The forecasted high of 29°C is in line with the average temperature for this date, which is typically around 29°C. In comparison, last year on the same date, Peshawar experienced a similar temperature pattern, with a high of 28°C and a low of 16°C.

