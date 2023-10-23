Weather Update For Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Weather Update For Lahore, Faisalabad
Lahore, Punjab The vibrant city of Lahore is being graced by hazy...
The historical city of Peshawar is currently basking in brilliant sunshine and delightfully moderate temperatures, making it a perfect day for the residents and visitors to embrace the great outdoors. The current temperature stands at a comfortable 25°C, with the RealFeel® temperature reaching a pleasant 27°C, promising a splendid day.
Peshawar is set to enjoy a day of abundant sunshine, with the mercury expected to rise to a high of 29°C. The RealFeel® temperature will be around 30°C, and in the shade, it will feel agreeably warm at 27°C. The UV index is moderate at 4, indicating a manageable level of UV radiation. A gentle breeze from the east at 7 km/h is anticipated, with gusts potentially reaching 15 km/h.
As the sun sets, temperatures will gradually dip to 15°C, with the RealFeel® temperature remaining steady at 15°C. The evening is forecast to be clear and tranquil, with winds from the northeast at 7 km/h and gusts of up to 9 km/h.
Humidity: Peshawar’s humidity levels are quite comfortable at 39%, both indoors and outdoors. The dew point is at 10°C, indicating an ideal atmosphere.
UV Index: The UV Index is moderate, meaning sun safety measures are recommended for extended outdoor activities.
Precipitation: The likelihood of precipitation is minimal, with only a 2% chance of rain. Thunderstorms are not expected, and precipitation amounts are negligible at 0.0 mm.
Cloud Cover: Peshawar is currently experiencing clear skies with no cloud cover, promising an excellent day for enjoying the weather.
The forecasted high of 29°C is in line with the average temperature for this date, which is typically around 29°C. In comparison, last year on the same date, Peshawar experienced a similar temperature pattern, with a high of 28°C and a low of 16°C.
