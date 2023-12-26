Islamabad, Pakistan weather update today

In Islamabad, Pakistan, the weather is characterized by a current temperature of 18°C, providing a relatively mild evening. The sky is clear, offering a serene backdrop with no clouds in sight.
The RealFeel temperature is slightly lower at 17°C, and a gentle breeze from the south at 4 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching 11 km/h, contributes to the overall pleasant conditions. The humidity level stands at 60%, creating a comfortable atmosphere, while indoor humidity is at an optimal 51%.
The dew point is recorded at 10°C, and the atmospheric pressure is gradually decreasing, measured at 1018 mb.
Visibility is at 2.4 km, and the cloud cover is minimal at 0%, allowing for clear views of the surroundings. The cloud ceiling is high at 9100 m, indicating an absence of low-hanging clouds.
Looking ahead to December 26th in Islamabad, the day is expected to reach a high of 27°C, with a RealFeel of 30°C. The weather will be very warm with abundant sunshine and patchy clouds, creating a pleasant day overall. The maximum UV index is moderate, reaching 3.
As the evening approaches, the temperature is forecasted to drop to 7°C, with a RealFeel of 8°C.
The night will remain clear, accompanied by a gentle north-northeast wind at 7 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 11 km/h. There is no anticipated precipitation or thunderstorms, and the cloud cover remains at a low 0%.
For sunrise and sunset on December 26th, Islamabad will experience 9 hours and 56 minutes of daylight, with the sun rising at 7:10 AM and setting at 5:06 PM. The night will be followed by an overnight period with 15 hours and 19 minutes of darkness, with the sun setting at 7:36 AM on December 27th. The weather conditions in Islamabad reflect a tranquil and clear evening, promising a comfortable night ahead.
